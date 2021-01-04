After 14 years in the recreational vehicle and motorhome business, Mike and Pat Noble entered 2021 fresh off the sale of their four dealerships.
In December, Camping World Holdings Inc. acquired the four Noble RV dealership locations in Minnesota, including where it all started at the original location in Owatonna across the interstate from Cabela’s. The announcement was made a month prior about the plans for Camping World, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoors retailers, to acquire the Owatonna, Madelia, Oronoco and Jordan dealerships.
Though the brothers set up shop in the town where Mike Noble lives, the dealership was much more than a community business. Noble RV served as a regional business that shipped nationally and internationally everything from RV parts to entire campers. One of the first shipments the business ever made when they first opened in 2006 was a motorhome to Kuwait.
“We ended up in Owatonna as our first location because it’s where I live, it’s where our family is and it was both convenient and available,” Mike Noble said. “And being across the way from Cabela’s, which was the number two tourist destination in Minnesota at the time, really helped.”
The brothers were in business for six years before they decided to expand, but once they set up their second shop in Oronoco, in 2012 the third and fourth location fell easily into place in consecutive years.
“We were at a point where Camping World wanted us,” Mike Noble said with a matter-of-fact laugh. “They wanted to fill a market and be set up in every state and in every market community, so it just worked out.”
The sale of the business tied the bow on an interesting year for the Nobles, notably the uncertainty of how the business would survive at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
“When they shut down the economy we were very nervous,” Mike Noble said. “The governor had shut down all the businesses and here we were sitting on all this inventory that we had to sell.”
After cutting down to a skeletal sales staff in the spring, Noble said they never anticipated the reopening of businesses would open the doors to a record breaking year not only for Noble RV, but for the RV industry as a whole.
“June was the biggest month in the history of the RV industry,” Noble said. “People decided we’re not going to just stay home, but we can’t fly, so we’re all going to buy RVs.”
At the height of the year, Noble said there actually was an RV shortage for a period of time.
As for what’s on the horizon for the brothers, Mike Noble said he isn’t sure just yet. While he personally isn’t too sure if the retirement lifestyle is suited for him, he admits that he looks forward to doing some traveling – just not in an RV.
“I don’t have an RV right now that I can travel in,” Mike Noble laughed. “We used to own 500 of them, but when we sold – we sold them all.”