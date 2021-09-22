After seven years as executive director of the Owatonna Foundation, Laura Resler is ready to retire.
“It’s a bittersweet time, because I’ve truly enjoyed my time at the Foundation,” Resler said. “But it’s also time to have some personal time with family, and to do some traveling.”
Angela Gonzales, who was hired just over a month ago as a part-time administrative assistant by the organization, will be taking over the operations of the Foundation from Resler, whose last day is Oct. 7.
Hailing from Hudson, Wisconsin, with a master’s degree in nonprofit administration but having only lived permanently in Owatonna for a year a half, Gonzales hopes to make up for Resler’s extensive knowledge of the area with her own technical expertise.
“Laura brought to the organization years of knowledge from the History Center. She knows everyone,” Gonzales said. “So that’s a learning curve.”
Board member Betsy Lindgren, who heads up staffing at the Foundation, echoed Gonzales' sentiments about Resler.
“[Resler] has created more opportunity for people to believe in the Foundation and become donors for our future,” Lindgren said. “Laura wanted to retire, and God bless her she should.”
Before coming on as executive director for the Owatonna Foundation, Resler was the executive director for the Steele County Historical Society for 13 years. It was in that role, working on grants with the Foundation, that she came to appreciate the contributions the Foundation made in Owatonna, including a donation of half a million dollars to the History Center.
Given that the Foundation has invested $12.5 million in Owatonna since it started in 1958, Resler said, many of the major projects to which the organization has made significant contributions would not have been possible without the Foundation’s financial support.
Beyond the grants the Foundation has awarded during her tenure, Resler said the thing that she’s most proud of is “the relationships that we have with the community,” the generosity of which, she said, has made the Foundation’s work so much easier than it would have been otherwise.
“I don’t think there’s been any huge challenges,” Resler said about her seven years at the Foundation. “This community is so philanthropic and so generous. People very willingly donate to us.”
Since she came on as executive director, Resler said, the Foundation has “gotten busier,” looking to expand beyond its current base of donors to those who might be more effectively reached by newer forms of outreach. This means using their website and social media to attract new donors, especially younger prospective donors who may not be reached by radio and other traditional forms of advertising.
“We still have our older constituents that use those,” Gonzales said, “but we also have an up-and-coming whole new generation of donors that we’re gonna need to learn, ‘What are their wants in the community, and how do we reach them?’ That’s kind of why they brought me in, to help do that part.”
Looking back on her time as executive director at the Foundation, Resler said, it’s not that she’s learned anything new about the character of her community so much as she’s had confirmed what she’s always known about it.
“I’ve been in Owatonna over 40 years,” she said. “The people here genuinely care about the community and the people that live here. I think we’re very unique that way compared to other communities of this size.”
“I wish [Gonzales] the best,” she continued. “I think it’ll work out well.”