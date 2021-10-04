SAINT PAUL — Monday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced that the Office’s Business Services Division will operate from a new location, in the First National Bank Building in St. Paul. All customer services in business, notary, UCC, and apostille will take place at that location from Oct. 4.
“I’m so proud of our Business Services team and the work they do making it as easy as possible for Minnesotans to set up and run their businesses,” said Secretary Simon. “The First National Bank Building is an icon in the Capitol City, and we are really honored to find a space there to invest in even better service.”
“We are excited about the opportunity to serve Minnesotans from this centrally located downtown landmark,” added Juin Charnell, Director of Business Services.
The new office address is 332 Minnesota Street, Suite N201, Saint Paul 55101. The public counter is open by appointment, due to COVID restrictions. Appointments can be booked online.
The Elections and Administration divisions of the Office will continue operation in the State Office Building, 100 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Drive, on the Capitol Grounds.