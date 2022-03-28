An Owatonna fifth grader has combined her love of baking, dogs and talking with people into a small business that is focused on giving a helping hand to area nonprofit organizations.
Linden Aarsvold, an 11-year resident of Owatonna, is the driving force behind her dog treat baking business called Aspen Trails Barkery. Named after her pet dog, Aspen, the venture sells homemade dog treats at the Owatonna farmers market during the warmer months, takes orders from customers at Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas through online promotions, and has supplied a local dog day care facility with product.
Proceeds from the sale of her product have then gone to help support area non-profits, including Let’s Smile, Inc., Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity and the Steele County Humane Society.
“Linden has always been a dog lover, and Aspen is our pup that we adopted two years ago,” said Amanda Aarsvold, Linden’s mom. “I thought dog treats would be a way to combine her love of dogs, love of baking and how much she loves to talk to people.”
In addition, Linden Aarsvold had an interest in trying to sell something, and at 9 years old, she decided to make the plunge into the business world.
“I wanted to sell something in the summer and my mom told me I couldn’t bake anything because it could go bad, and I couldn’t sew anything because it was too complicated,” Aarsvold said. “So we settled on doing dog biscuits, because they are simple and a lot of people have pets."
She continued, “We also decided that we didn’t want to keep all of our money it would be fun to donate it somewhere.”
The treat of a smile
The first beneficiary of funds generated by the Aspen Trails treats was Let’s Smile, Inc., a local nonprofit that helps supply dental care services to local children in need along with dental care education programs to area schools. Let’s Smile, Inc. is run by its founder Holly Jorgensen, who is a former neighbor of the Aarsvolds.
“My mom and Holly (Jorgensen) were good friends, and she decided it would be a good idea to help her and I thought that would be a great idea, too, because I think it is important that everyone has a great smile,” Aarsvold said.
Jorgensen added, “If you want to find out about someone who is going to make a difference in this community, it’s her! Linden is a go-getter and two years we were raising funds to get our Molar Roller (a transport van for Let’s Smile’s equipment) to be able to haul all our supplies and equipment to school based clinics."
“Linden must have seen that on Facebook and then I saw this cute little video online with Linden and I thought, 'I should watch it since she is a friend of ours,'” Jorgensen said. “It just shocked me, because in her video she was advertising that she was making homemade dog treats, and all of the proceeds were going to go to Let’s Smile and our new Molar Roller. I had no idea she was doing this and it completely took me by surprise. I was honored that a little girl like Linden was helping other kids in our community, and that she wanted to do this for us.”
Passion in the kitchen
Aarsvold’s interest in baking was the starting point for the business and it grew from there.
“I like baking and it was something simple I could do,” Aarsvold said. “I like making treats and I thought it was a good idea — and I have my own sampler [Aspen] here at the house. We found our recipes online and some of them we tweaked a little bit. This fall we did something a little different with pumpkin spice muffin treats for Halloween and pumpkin pie and turkeys for Thanksgiving. So we did a variety of fun treats.”
As part of the process, Aarsvold and her family applied for a cottage food producer license from the state of Minnesota, which is a requirement for making and selling homemade dog treats. The baking process takes place in the family’s kitchen at their home in Owatonna.
“We do make our treats here and then my mom and dad will help bag up the treats," Aarsvold explained. "Then we will either sell them at the Farmers Market or my mom will post on Facebook that we are selling them and her friends will buy them and also share with their friends.”
Trips to the Owatonna farmers market are a favorite with Aarsvold, even though it often requires the family to be there at 5:30 a.m. in order to insure getting a spot on sale days.
“We like going to the Farmers Market because it is a little more social and you can sell to a variety of people,” Aarsvold said. “I think it is important that people can help the community grow.”
Amanda Aarsvold added, “Part of what Linden really enjoys about it, besides getting to make the treats, is getting to talk to people.”
This past summer, Linden Aarsvold diversified her product line at the farmers market with the addition of 3D fidget toys.
“My dad also owns a 3D printer, so toward the end of the summer at the Farmers Market we started selling 3D fidgets for kids so we could raise a little bit more money,” Aarsvold said. “Not only could the dogs get something, but the kids could get something to play with. I really enjoyed helping my dad print them on the 3D printer — I thought that was really fun.”
Giving back
After the initial contribution to Let’s Smile, Inc., Aarsvold and her Aspen Trails dog treat business has also provided contributions to Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity and the Steele County Humane Society. She has added another contribution to Let’s Smile for equipment at its Smile Space in the Community Pathways of Steele County building.
“I just wanted to sell things, but then we realized we could do it for something more than just selling it and make it for something that mattered,” Aarsvold said. “I thought having someone or something to support would be nice to give the money to since we made quite a bit, and I don’t think I need $300-some dollars at 11 years old.”
Jorgensen praised Aarsvold for the work she has done to help in the community.
“She truly has a philanthropic heart. She sees the non-profits in town and see their needs and just goes for it and does it,” Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen also encouraged Aarsvold to come up with a logo for her dog treat business. Not one to turn down a challenge, Aarsvold drew her own logo for Aspen Trails, which is now featured on t-shirts and the back of the Molar Roller van, along with the other donating sponsors.
“She drew a logo for me and that is now on the back of our Molar Roller because she was one of our fantastic contributors,” Jorgensen said. “I wanted her logo be on it.”
In addition, Aarsvold has also helped out with some of Let’s Smile’s Oral Pep Rallies at schools in the community.
“Linden has also volunteered as a Smile Fairy for us,” Jorgensen said. “She has put on the Smile T-shirt and tutu and helps teach kids how to brush and floss their teeth and why that is important.”
Life outside of business
One of three children, Aarsvold has two younger sisters at home, Ellen (7 years old) and Maren (4 years old). Her mom works at Federated Insurance and her dad, David, works at Wenger Corporation in Owatonna.
The owner of a busy weekly calendar, Aarsvold also participates in hip hop dancing classes at the Unlimited Possibilities Dance Studio, swims with her club team three nights a week, sings in the Lincoln Elementary choir and plays viola in the school orchestra. Hobbies include hanging out with friends, being outdoors and sewing.
Amanda Aarsvold provided her insight into what drives her daughter.
“The sales side of things comes very natural to her, but she has always had a big heart,” Amanda Aarsvold said. "She always wants to make sure that everyone feels included and have the same opportunities, so when she said she wanted to start selling things it was like we had to find something good to do with it.
She continued, “At the beginning of the pandemic, she heard there was a need for masks and we sat at the table for hours sewing masks to donate to the first responders. Just because that is who she is. She is always the kid who wants to befriend the other kid who needs a little extra help. She is the first to step up when someone needs something and is always willing to volunteer — she definitely has a servant heart and wants to help others.”
A look into the future
At an early age, Linden Aarsvold has made a significant impact on her community and she hopes to continue that trend in the future. She has interest in entering the health care profession in order to provide assistance to others.
“I want to become a nurse just because I like helping people, but I am pretty sure I will keep a side business like this, and if I have family members that want to help, I can teach them how to do it — and what’s important when you are running a business,” Linden Aarsvold said.
Amanda Aarsvold added, “I think she has lots of great things coming ahead, and no matter what she does she will find a way to help others through her career or other opportunities.”
The work that Linden Aarsvold has already done has placed her among those up and coming young people to watch in Owatonna. Not only has her work and spirit helped the community, but it has provided inspiration to those she has helped support.
“Linden is going to change the world. She is already making such a huge impact in our community. As she gets older, she is going to continue to do that and impact whatever community she is living in,” Jorgensen said. “She definitely has a caring heart and wants to help in anyway she can. This little girl inspires me to do better. If a little girl can do this, then why aren’t we doing it as adults?”