Workforce Development, Inc. (WDI) is releasing a Request for Proposal and will be awarding up to $222,800 to organizations which place an emphasis on providing career services to a diverse participant population.
The Minnesota Retaining Employment and Talent After Injury/Illness Network (RETAIN) program’s primary goal is to provide early intervention strategies for workers to stay at work or return to work as soon as medically possible following an injury or illness, occurring on or off-the-job. RETAIN is a grant program funded by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy (DOL/ODEP) in partnership with the Employment and Training Administration and the Social Security Administration.
The RETAIN initiative is entering “Phase 2” after a successful pilot phase serving a diverse pool of participants throughout Southeastern Minnesota. Additional funding has been awarded to continue and expand the program throughout the State of Minnesota and continue serving eligible participants under the RETAIN grant.
Workforce Development, Inc. (WDI) is a private, nonprofit agency dedicated to developing and advancing the workforce of Southeast Minnesota. Within WDI’s specialized grant programs, the MN RETAIN program is currently seeking employment service providers through a Request for Proposal process and will be awarding proposals to organizations which place an emphasis on providing career services to a diverse participant population.
Additional information can be found at: workforcedevelopmentinc.org/programs/retain-program.