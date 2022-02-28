A Foremost customer gets his beer poked outside of the brewery Saturday. When the beer is poked by the hot, metal rod, the sugar caramelizes and adds flavor to the head. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Terrence Flynn, brewer for Foremost Brewing Cooperative in downtown Owatonna, pokes a pint of his "Bob's Bada** Bock" recipe Saturday during the first local Bockfest. Beer poking is dated back as far as 400 years ago, and involves putting a hot, metal rod in a pint of beer with a high sugar content. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
The weather heated up just enough this weekend to draw people out of their homes, but it was nothing compared to the way beer was getting heated up in downtown Owatonna.
As part of their inaugural Bockfest event, the crew at Foremost Brewing Cooperative invited patrons outside to experience the centuries-old tradition of beer poking. Molly Kerr, marking and membership coordinator for Foremost, said the unique method of heating of a metal rod to bring interesting, new flavors to beer has been on her radar as something to bring to Owatonna for many years.
"I first experienced it in college at Schell's Bockfest," Kerr said, laughing about the many urban legends as to how beer poking was invented. "My favorite story is the one where it was created by monks to help get them through Lent."
According to Kerr, during the beer poking process, the sugar in the beer is caramelized, giving the head new, rich and creamy flavors. During the one-day event this weekend, Kerr said they were highlighting Brewer Terrence Flynn's "Bob's Bada** Bock" recipe, a German-style brew. The recipe itself was passed down from Flynn's father.
"It's a great beer," Kerr said. "But you can poke any beer that has a good sugar content. My daughter decided she wanted to try it with the root beer, and it made it taste like there was a roasted marshmallow on top."
Local beer lover Pat Delehanty had never tried beer poking before, but he said the minute he heard it would be offered down at Foremost he knew he had to be there.
"I'm a first-timer, but I really enjoyed it," Delehanty said, emphasizing it helps that he already believes the Bock beer is great on it's own. "The foam is warm, but the beer is still cold, and it gives you this dessert treat that is creamy and smooth."
Though this is the first time the local brew pub has offered a Bockfest event and beer poking, Kerr said she is excited to bring it back next year. A self-proclaimed fan of Minnesota winters, Kerr said it's great to bring something to town that gets others excited to be outside.
"Part of it is the novelty of it all," Kerr said. "When you provide something unique and different, you find that people are more willing to enjoy winter — it's my favorite."