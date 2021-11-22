Many Owatonna residents, like many people elsewhere, work for the weekend. But with roughly a third of their waking hours spent at work, the way that work is done and what happens on the job can make profound changes in people’s lives outside work.
This is why some companies have chosen to invest in healthy snacks or fitness rooms for their employees, or to engage in corporate partnerships with businesses like Sollid Studios, which tailor exercise classes for companies. According to Katie Sollid, co-owner of Sollid Studios, her Owatonna business has brought equipment and instructors into conference rooms and hosted companies in their own studio as well.
“You want happy employees,” Sollid said about her company's reason for offering corporate partnerships. “Yoga and fitness lower stress for people and keep them more mobile and flexible.”
Though demand for corporate partnerships has fallen with the public health and legal risks posed by COVID-19 to workers and companies, Sollid said every company who’s engaged with Sollid Studios once has come back for more. Lunch-hour yoga, which gives employees a revitalizing break from work without having to leave the office, she said has been especially popular, though companies can choose to customize the kind of class or services they want for their employees.
In addition to yoga and other fitness classes, Sollid Studios also offers cycling at their facility on South Oak Avenue.
According to Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, many companies invest in the health of their employees because they know the quality of their work benefits from it.
“If they have a healthier workforce, there’s a lot that goes with that — higher productivity, lower healthcare costs, happier, more energetic workforce — and that all pays off in the end,” Meier said. “Not only do you want your people to be doing well, but if it’s financially positive, that’s just icing on the cake.”
More than just partnering with fitness centers to make exercise classes more convenient for workers, some companies are even investing in exercise facilities, healthy snack options and ergonomic desks for their employees.
Minimizer, a semi truck parts provider with a brand new facility in Owatonna's industrial park, invests in all of the above. In addition to providing employees with treadmills and other cardio equipment, as well as weightlifting equipment, the company’s gym also has showers so workers can conveniently transition from work to exercise and back without having to stop at home. They’ve also invested in a cafeteria stocked with healthy food options and adjustable desks, monitors and ergonomic chairs to make employees comfortable and allow them to take care of their spines.
Steve Hansen, director of marketing at Minimizer, said COVID-19 has increased many employers' awareness of health. And with employees increasingly taking time off for their health while operations at Minimizer — as at many other companies — are busier than ever, the timing couldn’t be worse. Minimizer’s health interventions are a way to keep workers healthy, comfortable and at work.
“Outside of the selfish thing … obviously it’s nice for employees here to not be sick or to avoid sick time,” Hansen went on. “ To have healthy snack options and a comfortable desk makes coming to work more pleasant for them, too.”