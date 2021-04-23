Federated Insurance employees stepped up during the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Chairman Jeff Fetters said.
Fetters opened Federated’s annual policyholders meeting, which was held with only the board of directors who are also clients due to the pandemic, by thanking the more than 40,000 policyholders who allowed Federated to protect their businesses.
“While 2020 wasn’t what we hoped for or expected, it reaffirmed what makes Federated an extraordinary organization,” Fetters said. “It also allowed us to do what we do best — be a source of comfort and knowledge during times of uncertainty.”
Federated’s marketing executives continued to build relationships with their clients through severe weather and devastating, but preventable, car crashes last year, he said.
Federated employees also made an extra effort to help those affected by the pandemic. Federated donated meals to health care workers and called nonprofit organizations in Minnesota in March 2020 to inquire about volunteer needs that Federated could help meet. Federated supported more than 250 nonprofit organizations across the country, according to Federated.
The Federated Challenge raised a record-breaking $3.087 million for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ three Minnesota agencies and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Federated employees raised nearly $300,000, coupled with a $100,000 corporate gift, for United Way during a record-breaking year. More than 500 employees participated in Federated’s 2020 employee gift matching program, the highest participation ever, and raised $175,000 to be donated to a qualifying nonprofit or higher education of the employee’s choice, according to Federated.
“We promoted volunteering opportunities among our employees, and I am tremendously proud of how they rose to the challenges 2020 presented,” Fetters said. “It warmed my heart to see everyone working together to fulfill our mission despite unprecedented circumstances. We love Owatonna and are proud of our 1,600 employees who selflessly served this community during the past year, donating to worthy causes, volunteering and lending their time and talents to help their neighbors in need.”
Delivering value was a recurring theme during the policyholders meeting.
“Our No. 1 value to clients is risk management,” Fetters said. “Sound risk management practices help save lives, prevent injuries and protect business. And our ability to deliver this No. 1 value is made possible through financial strength.”
Year-end highlights include:
- Record-setting total assets, $9.6 billion; invested assets, $8.6 billion; policyholder surplus, $4.01 billion; total property and casualty and life premium, $2.04 billion; property and casualty net premium, new property and casualty premiums, total accounts, total life applications, and in-force life insurance.
- Federated Life Company saw $233 million in premium (including annuities), $2.26 billion in assets, and $506 million in capital and surplus.
- Federated Insurance offered the COVID-19 Client Relief Credit — investing $23 million in premium relief to help qualifying clients. Federated also provided 1,200 qualifying clients billing flexibility, including extended due dates and grace periods, opportunities to develop payment plans, and moving payment amounts to future months when on installment.