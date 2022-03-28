Like many young people, Tess Brown ventured away from home for a few years after high school graduation to experience college life.
A top notch business school and a Northwoods location close to her grandparents’ cabin was an attraction for Brown, who received her business administration degree with an emphasis in finance and marketing from Bemidji State University in 2018.
Brown was not one to stay away from her hometown too long, however, as this fourth generation resident soon returned to Owatonna after graduation from BSU.
“I knew from the time I was a freshmen in college, I would be a lifer in Owatonna. I plan on being a lifer here and raising my kids here,” Brown said. “The community is very special to me, mostly because of the small businesses and the people. It is becoming a bigger town with all of the economic development we have started in the past few years, but it still has that small town feel and that is something that appeals to me.”
Brown continued on about her attachment to Owatonna, “I had the opportunity to work at Owatonna Shoes growing up, and I had that chance to work in a small business. That is one thing I really value. We have a lot of great restaurants and great boutiques in Owatonna and to shop ‘small’ is so real here and it is really easy to do.
“In addition, everyone is so dedicated to Owatonna. Everyone you meet from the farmers who are growing corn and beans outside of Owatonna, to the teachers, to the Federated employees and executives — everyone is so passionate about Owatonna and what it has to offer. It is the people first, and that is what keeps businesses here.”
Developing career
An up and coming professional in the area, Brown had an opportunity to do an internship at Amesbury Truth in Owatonna during the summer after her junior year in college. The internship grew into a newly created full-time position at Amesbury Truth as a digital marketing analyst after she completed she received her degree. Brown stayed in that position until making the move to join the staff at Owatonna’s Federated Insurance as an advertising project analyst in June 2021.
“Tess is the perfect example of someone who went away to school and came back to Owatonna because she really wanted to be back in the community,” said Julie Rethemeier, director of public affairs and advertising at Federated. “She has the desire to stay in Owatonna and give back to the place that raised her. I would give credit to some good mentors in her lifetime that taught her that.”
The work she has done in her professional career at both Amesbury Truth and Federated are a perfect fit for Brown.
“I really like advertising and marketing,” Brown said. “It is definitely something where my sweet spot is — it is where my passion is and it is something that is really natural for me. In addition, it is really easy to be involved with community relations and employee engagement, both here at Federated and during my time at Amesbury Truth.”
Brown’s professional success at Federated and Amesbury Truth is just part of her story as her boundless energy and a love of her community has resulted in a multitude of community connections for someone who is just 26 years old.
Along with her work at Federated, Brown also works as a spin class instructor at Owatonna Fitness and typically leads a class on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 5:30 a.m.
A three-sport athlete at Owatonna High School, Brown joined Owatonna Fitness after graduation from college and eventually earned her spin class instructor certification, which has allowed her to lead those early morning sessions.
In addition to the early wake-up call for her spin class duties, Brown caps her work week by working one or two shifts a week as a server at Grace’s Tex-Mex restaurant in Owatonna.
“I think waitressing is always something I would like to do since I get to interact with all our locals, it is easy to work at a place with that good of food and the people are just so kind there,” Brown said. “Everyone should try serving or working in retail because you just learn an appreciation for service.”
Giving spirit
On the topic of service, Brown is a firm believer in giving back to her hometown.
At present, she is serving on the United Way of Steele County Board of Directors, has been a “Big” with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota program for the past four years, and is a member of the Junior Achievement (JA) Big Bowl Committee along with helping out as a JA classroom volunteer in the past.
"I would say volunteering and community service it is part of my DNA,” Brown said. “Growing up, my mom was similar and got me involved in a lot of different things. I volunteered at a lot of different events growing up, and then through sports you do a lot of volunteer activities, and I really enjoyed doing that. Basically, anytime I see a volunteering opportunity that works with my timing I typically like to be involved.”
An example of this involvement is her work with the United Way of Steele County, which began when the group “recruited” Brown to be a corporate campaign leader for Amesbury Truth during the United Way Campaign in 2020. She was later voted in as a member of the United Way Board of Directors and carried that title over when she joined the team at Federated.
She currently serves on United Way’s strategic impact committee, which is responsible for identifying gaps in the community and helping create solutions for those gaps. Brown also serves on the marketing and fundraising committee, has served on other ad hoc committees with United Way and has assisted with the United Way of Steele County campaign at Federated.
“Pretty much anything we need, Tess is there to help,” said Annette Duncan, president of United Way of Steele County. “She has just jumped right in and has found her voice right away.”
At first, Brown was not sure if her relatively young age would hinder her from being considered for a spot on the Board of Directors, but Duncan reassured her that would not be a concern.
“I just let her know that we want people from all different walks of life and all different demographics to be part of our community board,” Duncan said. “I just encouraged her right off the bat to use her voice and not be shy — and she took me up on that. Tess speaks out and stays attuned to what’s going on in the community. She brings that knowledge back to us and that helps us make the decisions we need to make at United Way. We love having Tess on our team.”
In her association with Junior Achievement, Brown has helped make the annual Big Bowl event a success in recent years and has worked in area classrooms as a volunteer. The recent COVID pandemic limited some of those experiences, but she is hoping to return to with those in-class sessions soon.
“I wanted to get involved in the community when I got back from college and Junior Achievement was one of them,” Brown said. “I am really passionate about career development and paths. I have been talking about that at the high school in the career development and career prep classes that they have. The Junior Achievement curriculum is a really amazing way to show how education is really important, but also to find out what you are passionate about and what you are good at.”
A lasting impact
In all of her community service endeavors, Brown’s work as a volunteer is driven by a strong desire to help people.
“Why I volunteer is that someone out there needs your help, and if you have the time it could change someone’s life. It only takes one person,” Brown said.
In particular, Brown believes in Owatonna and wants to help improve life in the community and help it prosper.
“I think she genuinely cares about her community,” Duncan said. "She wants this to be a place where everyone has an opportunity to thrive. Tess has grown up here and has her ties here, but she is also able to look at it from other people’s perspectives. She is attune to all of that and just a forward thinker."
Duncan continued, “In order to do the work that needs to be done in any community you need to have those drivers — individuals who are willing to do the jobs that no one else wants to do sometimes and make those tough decisions. She is right there in the forefront in helping to forge our future and set that pace. If we don’t have individuals like that we kind of plateau and we are not able to achieve our optimum goals…but when you bring in new leaders like Tess, that really helps to open up the opportunities and possibilities that are out there.”
Unlimited potential
Brown’s secret to success has been her motivation, passion and energy that allows her to accomplish goals, give back to the community and set a strong course for her future.
“Tess has come in like gangbusters and has done a fabulous job for us,” Rethemeier said. “She is eager to learn and super eager for feedback. At a young age like that, she is soaking everything up. She’s driven and has so much initiative. Tess is fun, energetic, enthusiastic and she just brings everyone up who is around her. To everyone in her department, she is just a bright light and brings a positive aspect to everything that she does.”
Duncan added her insight into the positive traits that Brown brings to the table.
“No matter what hurdles are thrown her way, she keeps it upbeat and she works to find a solution. She doesn’t get knocked down easily and that is a huge key to her success,” Duncan said. “She is definitely a team player, she follows through and she is blatantly honest. Tess won’t say something just because everyone else is saying it. She will speak her truth and she does it in a respectful way — and people respect her for that.”
Brown's path has also been influenced by many mentors during her life, and she has high praise for both Rethemeier and Duncan as two individuals who have played a key role in Owatonna.
“Julie is one of those women in Owatonna who is very easy to look up to, not only with her philanthropic efforts, but also with her poise and polish in the workplace. She is not only a great human being, but has also mentored me first since starting at Federated.”
Brown continued with her praise of Duncan, “She is someone I look up to — Annette is so hard working and I get to see all of her hard work and efforts change people’s lives through United Way. She is just an incredible person.”
Off the clock
On the personal side, Brown is married to Justin Brown, who works with the city of Owatonna and also serves as a paid on-call firefighter in the city. The couple has two springer spaniels, Nellie and Nash, and Brown enjoys trying out different breweries and restaurants in southern Minnesota, cooking, reading and just staying busy.
“In my opinion, life is short and I like to do it all and say yes to everything,” Brown said.
Brown hopes to continue her career and personal growth path here in Owatonna in the future.
“I want to continue to grow at Federated, grow my career here and to be continuously involved in community organizations, gaining new experiences, and working with different groups of peoples,” Brown said. “I think the biggest reason I work with people in the community is just so I can continue learning and continue to help whoever I can with whatever I can do.”
Rethemeier added her summary regarding one of Owatonna’s young leaders.
“At her age and the amount of things that she is involved in, and with the boards she is on, Tess is already making a big impact with her leadership, volunteer commitment and her work ethic,” Rethemeier said. “I think she definitely is one to watch. She is an up-and-comer for Federated and our community — and she makes everyone smile, which is great.”