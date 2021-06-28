AmesburyTruth, a leading supplier of engineered components to the window and door industry, hosted a mobile vaccination clinic at its Owatonna manufacturing facility Thursday in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Health, and Metro Transit.
HealthFinders Collaborative was also on site to provide translation support and share its resources.
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield health care workers and was available to the community for free. Twenty-two employees and community members received the vaccine.
“AmesburyTruth has continued to provide ways for our employees to get vaccinated. Now that there is widespread availability of vaccines, we were excited to host an event for employees and the community,” said Rusty Callier, Director of Operations in Owatonna.
Since the onset of the pandemic, AmesburyTruth has been abiding by strict safety measures and has provided resources for employees and their families to stay healthy. Brian Rea, Chief Human Resources Officer at AmesburyTruth, said, “The health and safety of our employees is our first priority, and supporting the health of our community is part of that effort and commitment.”