With less than 72 hours to pivot, Owatonna bars and restaurants are rushing to deplete their beer inventory before they lock their doors for the one month beginning Friday night.
As Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Gov. Tim Walz has rolled out new restrictions intended to stem the “uncontrolled community spread” of the disease over the next four weeks. Most prominently, the state is telling Minnesotans not to gather with anyone outside of their immediate household, just a week before the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition, however, indoor and outdoor dining will be prohibited, limiting restaurants and bars to takeout service only.
For local bars that don’t have a kitchen service, this means effectively shutting down on the cusp of the holiday season.
“It felt defeating, we were already shut down for three months before,” said Garret Jeddeloh, a bartender at Reggie’s Brewhouse in Owatonna. “Finding out we have to shut down again, and so close to the holidays, it’s hard – making sure you have all your ducks in a row and that you’re able to pay all your bills and still be able to do the holidays – everything is a little stressful.”
Since Wednesday night, Reggie’s is one of several establishments in town that is slashing prices on beer in an attempt to drain the tapped kegs before the new restrictions go into effect. While they have elected to go with $2 for all beer – tap or bottle – other places such as the Owatonna American Legion and Torey’s Restaurant and Bar are offering 2-4-1 deals on tap beer. The goal is simple – sell what they can to avoid product going bad.
“With bottled beer in cases, if the cases are unopen we are able to sell them back to the distributor and they can take them back and sell them to liquor stores,” Jeddeloh said, adding that most bars sold back unopened inventory to their beer and liquor distributors during the spring shutdown as well. “Once a keg is tapped, though, it’s tapped. That was a big issue in the spring where most bars do a keg of green beer for St. Patrick’s Day – you don’t want to see green beer being poured in August.”
Preparing for the shutdown, Jeddeloh said he is pleased to find that customers are being nothing but supportive of the industry he’s a part of. Following the governor’s announcement Wednesday night, he said the bar stayed relatively busy yet emotionally low key.
“There are a good amount of people who don’t agree with what is going on and have their own theories about masks and COVID in general, but for the most part people are pretty cool about everything,” Jeddeloh said. “We didn’t have to argue with too many people, so that’s always good, and I would say for the most part people were a little more generous than usual. We definitely saw a lot more generosity than we didn’t, so it worked out in the end in the positive for us all.”
During the first night of attempting to sell off their inventory, Jeddeloh said the bar finished off one of their many kegs they are trying to burn through.
“One down, only 12 to go,” he laughed.