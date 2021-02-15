It’s been roughly seven years since Kelli Sackett has owned a business located in Owatonna’s downtown district, but the homecoming was everything she could have hoped it would be.
“I have heard nothing but great things from the community and from other businesses,” said Sackett, owner of Sisters Salon and Day Spa. “For me to move from the space I was in to a much smaller space was a tough decision and I knew people would have their own thoughts and opinions, but I have been very supported by everyone I’ve talked to. Everyone is so glad we moved downtown.”
At 4 p.m., Jan. 23, Sackett and her army of staff members closed up shop forever at their location on the north side of town near Walmart. By 9 a.m. the following Monday, they were completely up and running at their new home at 145 West Bridge Street, comfortably settled in the downtown district in a building better fitted to the size of staff Sackett desired. Though the move may have seemed abrupt to some, Sackett assures the community that this was a well thought out business decision that was two years in the making.
“We loved where we were located and when I first moved in to the space, it was so large that my goal was to fill it,” Sackett said. “I typically have anywhere from 35 to 40 people who work at the salon and in order to fill that space I would have had to double that number. Originally that was my goal, but once we got to where we were with an amazing team I just didn’t have much of an interest of getting 40 more people. So I started looking at my options.”
Sackett said there were several options she considered, including the possibility of continuing to lease the former space until the new high school was constructed on the south side of town and considering moving there. She knew she wanted to own whatever building she ended up in, though, and when it came down the wire an open building that once housed a law firm made the final cut.
“Owatonna’s downtown is getting better and better, more and more people keep talking about it,” Sackett said. “I was a little nervous about parking and thought I’d get some kickback from the girls who I work with, but everyone was super excited to get down here.”
Though the building is new to Sackett, owning and operating a salon in downtown is not. Prior to the opening of Sisters Salon on the north side of town, Sackett owned a salon located downtown. Several of her current staff members worked for her there, too, and she said they were all enthusiastic about the opportunity to return to the place where it all began.
“I think the different food options are really exciting for them,” Sackett laughed. “But I know they are also excited about being able to walk around during breaks – even if those rarely ever happen.”
Something that invigorates Sackett is the opportunity to help promote the other downtown businesses through their services, none of which have changed during the move. In the weeks of operating on Bridge Street, Sackett said many customers have come in and made comments about some of the downtown businesses they had never known were there before.
“I really want to help bring business to the businesses that are down here,” Sackett said. “And the girls love to be able to talk about what is down here with their customers – to be able to promote each other like that is exciting.”