Some might say that Owatonna has everything a woman needs when it comes to beauty: clothing boutiques, tanning salons, hair stylists and nail techs — the city has it all. Now, a beauty bar exclusively offering injectable treatments such as Botox can be added to that list.
Maeve Jensen is currently a Registered Nurse who earned her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing and is also a Certified Nurse Injector. She works in the ambulatory surgery department at the Owatonna Hospital.
Jensen recently opened her own small business in town, aptly named Maeven Aesthetics, offering Botox and Dysport injections under the supervision of a medical doctor in the Twin Cities.
Early in her nursing career is when she first took an interest in injectables and aesthetics while working in the shot clinic in Owatonna.
"It's always been a dream of mine to do something like this," Jensen said. "Right now I book appointments outside of my regular job at the hospital."
Timing for opening her own business was unconventional at best. Many businesses and organizations are still experiencing struggles in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that wasn't enough to hold her back. In fact, around the same time Jensen decided to take the plunge into business ownership, her son was diagnosed with Type I diabetes.
"It was a crazy time, but I thought if I don't do it now, will I ever," Jensen said. "I started taking appointments in the beginning of December, and I've been blown away by how many people have already found me just by word of mouth."
According to Jensen, Botox and Dysport are sometimes used in treatments for neurological disorders and other medical conditions, but they're most commonly known and used for treating facial wrinkles.
Both brands are neurotoxins that block muscle contractions by relaxing the muscles just below the skin. This allows the muscles to relax and the skin to appear smoother. They come from botulinum toxins, which are safe in small amounts, and Jensen said safety is a common question she gets from prospective clients.
"Despite the name of neurotoxin, they are incredibly safe and FDA approved," Jensen assured. "The most common side effects are slight discomfort or a little bit of redness at the injection site."
While both brands accomplish the same thing, Jensen said there are a few differences in the two which help her clients choose which brand they think is right for them.
She said the main difference is the amount of time the injections begin to noticeably work. The onset for Dysport is between two and 10 days, while Botox is 10 to 14 days.
"A lot of people think the results happen immediately and that's not the case," Jensen said. "Dyport works faster, but it is also a little softer than Botox."
Effects of the injections generally last between three and four months, according to Jensen. She recommends multiple treatments, stating that the more often you receive treatments, the better the results and in some cases, the effects last longer.
"My goal is give personal attention to my clients," Jensen said. "I want to make sure everyone feels confident in their decisions and results."
Jensen offers both in-office appointments and Botox parties, where the hosts of the parties get discounted treatment.
"The parties are a lot of fun for me and the women who attend," Jensen laughed. "What could be better than getting Botox with some of your closest friends?"
Botox and Dysport aren't the only aesthetic services Jensen will offer. In the next few weeks, she plans to add Fillers or Hyaluronic Acid and a Skin Pen treatment that will also help in reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars and hyperpigmentation.
Jensen's office is located at 123 1/2 Broadway Street in Owatonna, next to In Touch Therapy. To book a free consultation, visit her website maevenaesthetics.com