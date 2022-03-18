In March 2020, the North American Farm and Power Show was the first big event in Owatonna to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After two years away, the show has returned to the Four Seasons Centre on the Steele County Fairgrounds, and many returning vendors and frequent guests are thrilled.
The Farm and Power Show is notable for bringing thousands of people to Owatonna and Steele County over the years, being the biggest show of its kind in Minnesota. More than 300 vendor booths and outside exhibitors are present this year.
The Minnesota FFA Foundation had a silent auction set up in the lobby area where attendees were able to bid on a wide variety of items while also supporting the FFA.
Abraham Paquette, with Farm Ace Supplies LLC out of Medford, said he has attended the event for many years, and was disappointed when it had to be canceled the last two years.
“We always look forward to the show here,” Paquette said. “It seems like it's been a good turn out so far this year, too.”
Farmers of all ages were wandering around the floor Friday during day two of the show, speaking with vendors ranging from large equipment companies and solar energy systems to hand tools and fertilizers, and everything in between.
Many children enjoyed climbing in and out of the large and small farming equipment that cascaded throughout the main floor of the building and spilled into the outside parking lots.
Tim Schneider, a salesman from Wells Ag Supply out of Fonda, Iowa, said this was his first time being a vendor at the Farm and Power Show. Despite the hardships and cancellations of the last two shows, he admits he wasn't sure what to expect when he joined the vendor list. Nonetheless, he said he has been impressed by the turnout.
“I definitely plan on returning next year,” Schneider said. “I do these shows all over the Midwest, and I’m surprised by how big this one is.”
Though the event as a whole appears to be on a slightly smaller scale than previous years, that hasn’t stopped dozens of people from coming out during the first two days of the show.
Cheryl Johnson has been attending the show each day for several years. Though she and her husband don’t live in Steele County, she said they enjoy taking the small road trip to Owatonna to see the vendors, grab some goodies and perhaps make improvements to their own farming operation.
“I know spring is just around the corner when the Farm and Power show rolls around,” Johnson laughed. “My husband and I always enjoy coming down here for the show and the fair each year. It’s nice to see and chat with people we frequently run into at these types of events.”