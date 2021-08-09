Youth 1st, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Owatonna, recently received a donation from Cashwise Foods in Owatonna. The proceeds were generated from the annual Youth 1st Baseball & BBQ fundraiser held May 13-14. Keith Ramm, store director of Cashwise in Owatonna, presented a check for $5,766 to Mark Arjes, founder and director of Youth 1st. The mission of Youth 1st is to connect conduct, character and community to youth activity programs, reclaiming the role that youth sports plays in the development of kids.
“Cashwise is such a great community partner and we are grateful for all the support that Keith, Troy and the staff give us each year through the BBQ rib fundraisers,” Arjes said. “Our lunch delivery to local businesses continues to grow. We send out a special thanks to Daikin Applied in Owatonna for including all their lunch shifts, it made this the most successful event ever!”
Youth 1st committed a portion of this year’s proceeds to support the Owatonna Parks & Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. Arjes presented members of the Scholarship Committee with a check for $600. Scholarship committee members Dan Gorman, Sue Schroeder, Tim Truelson, Linda Coleman, Greg Posch, Angie Malo and Sean Hughes also volunteered during the fundraiser.
Youth 1st thanks everyone who supported the fundraisers through their purchase of BBQ Ribs and Meals. Brian Shaw was the winner of the gas grill drawing sponsored by Target in Owatonna.
Learn more about Youth 1st, Inc. at youth1st.com. Learn more about the Owatonna Parks & Recreation Scholarship Fund at bit.ly/3izjkUl.