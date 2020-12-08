While it has proven to be a year of trials and tribulations for small business owners, one family is remaining optimistic in finding the next open door.
For the last three years, the De La Rosa family has been running the wildly popular Chill-Aqui Café on the northwest side of Owatonna. Between pouring unique coffees and plating up craft Mexican cuisine out of their food truck kitchen, the operation run by three brothers, one sister and their parents has cultivated a loyal customer base that has kept their sales up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been really lucky and thank God for that,” said Imanol De La Rosa, one of the owners of the café. “We have a really good following and that has been providing us with good sales and keeping us really busy all year.”
Though the business is easily considered a success, the family announced on social media that Dec. 23 will be their last day of operation … for now.
“We couldn’t come to a new agreement with our lease,” De La Rosa said. “So we’re looking for a new place, hopefully one with a kitchen inside.”
Working in tandem with the city of Owatonna, the family is looking to relocate their restaurant to a new location within the city. De La Rosa said they all live in Owatonna, so remaining local is a priority for them. Working with the city’s Community Development Department, the business owners have been able to look at a couple different options around the city for a new home for the café.
“We have some possibilities and there is one we like that is in a city-owned building,” De La Rosa said. “We still have to take some time to figure out all the details, though. The way things are looking we won’t find a place right away, most places need some remodeling, but we won’t be closed forever.”
Community Development Director Troy Klecker said it is always in the interest of the city to retain local businesses.
Working collaboratively with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism allows the city to connect the businesses with the necessary resources to explore all their options and find the perfect, long-term fit.
“Certainly we want to keep all our existing businesses, so whenever we hear a business needs to or wants to expand we always work with them in trying to find a place that will work,” Klecker said. “Part of our role as a city is assisting businesses in being in a spot that will allow them to be successful in Owatonna.”
Klecker said the city has a listing of all available spaces on the Owatonna Development website, but also works with local realtors and the Chamber to help businesses find the specific type of place they need.
“Giving them all the options that are available puts them in the best position of finding something that really works for them,” Klecker said. “It is very much a group effort in trying to help a business stay in town. All of our partners in that regard are very helpful in trying to find a spot and being creative to modify spaces to help work for a particular business.”
Chamber President Brad Meier said they have been in communication with the De La Rosa family, as has most of their loyal fan base throughout the city.
“They have a great customer base that truly wants to see them succeed here and continue forward,” Meier said. “Trying to provide ideas and options for them is the biggest thing right now, so it’s been important that we pool all our resources together.”
Meier said the unique flare at Chill-Aqui contributes to the overall quality of life in Owatonna, making it all the more important to find a way to set the family up for future success. De La Rosa said they are looking forward to see where the next chapter takes them, wherever that may be.
“If God is willing and he wants us to open somewhere else in Owatonna, then we will,” De La Rosa said. “He will open up a door for us, just like He did for us to open here. Maybe this time it will be an open door to a bigger place.”