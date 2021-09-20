Costas Candies is a quintessential part of Owatonna charm, but chocolate and sugar lovers will have to wait more than a month before they can get their hands on the cherished commodity.
Last week, much to the surprise of both the community and the owners of the candy story, Costas completely sold out of their stock. Despite being in business for 100 years, this is the first time current owners Grant and Julie Schultz can recall selling out and having nothing edible to sell.
That is partially due, however, to the fact that the store is completely under renovation, leaving no way to produce more treats.
“We had three months worth of candy,” laughed Grant Schultz, asserting that they believed they were prepared for the timeframe that their candy production would be on hiatus. “We sold out in five weeks. We started selling out before we even closed the store and had to unpack what we had in stock.”
Though the doors to the shop are closed, the Schultz couple moved their business temporarily next door in the Box Babes storefront. The location was intended to allow Costas’ products to continue to be sold until moving back into their shop, but customers cleaned them out much quicker than expected.
“The fair happened,” said Julie Schultz. “So many people and class reunions were here for the fair and then they came to see us. We supplied candy for a couple class reunions, but that got those people remembering the old days, and they came in and got more candy. We at least thought we would have some assortments left, but it’s all gone.”
Though many would say this is a good problem for any business to have — too many people loving the product you provide — the Schultzes are feeling both humbled by the community support and slightly panicked what that means is in store for them once they are back up and operational.
“It’s going to be crazy,” said Julie, adding that they normally start making their holiday candy on Oct. 15, but don’t anticipate being back to making candy until the end of October. “We had stuff in stock, but now we’re going to be opening with nothing.”
The renovation plans
When the COVID-19 pandemic brought much of society to a screeching halt, the Schultz family saw it as an opportunity to make a decision they had been putting off — they permanently closed their lunch counter. Despite the heartache for their regular breakfast and lunch crowds, and sad goodbyes to the longtime wait staff, the owners were excited for the opportunity to expand in an area in which they excel: candies and chocolates.
“This is not because of the pandemic; this is not a financial thing,” said Grant at the time of the announcement in June 2020. “By no means are we giving up on Owatonna.”
The Schultzes decided to put off the actual renovations to expand the candy business by a year, largely because so much was still unknown about the pandemic. Julie said it was helpful to see what it would be like to experience a full holiday season without the restaurant, adding that they had never been busier.
“It’s for the best that we didn’t rush it,” Julie said. “We were able to fully realize what we could do in the space we had, which actually allowed us to change up our plans a bit. Now the plans are better and truly what will be best for both the business and our family.”
After removing all of the booths, the kitchen equipment, and walls within the store, the space inside Costas is hard to recognize. The Schultzes are excited, however, to be keeping the iconic tile floors and tin ceilings, both of which needed ample tender love and care. Grant said the store will call on the antique 1920s candy shop mixed in with the Victorian architecture within the historic building.
Most of items from the restaurant, however, were unsalvageable.
“Our restaurant equipment was 50 years old, it was on its very last leg,” Grant said. Julie added that a few people approached them about purchasing a booth, but they were all connected and too large for an individual. The couple also approached the Steele County Historical Society about donating the century old cream beater, but it was also too large.
“We’re going to keep that on display,” he said. “It has been here since 1901 and was bought used, so we’re keeping it and going to make what I call a ‘candy museum.’”