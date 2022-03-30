Leader. Role model. Inspiration. Humble.
Those are just a few words teachers and peers of Ava Hess often select to describe the young woman. A senior at Owatonna High School, Hess is a multi-activity student who believes in the power of helping others, giving back and remaining down-to-earth.
“She gives so much of her time and talent to the community and her school,” said Hess’ mother, Jesse Hess. “She’s just fascinating to us, and she doesn’t give herself enough credit for the things she does. She’s just Ava.”
Within the school, Ava Hess is a member of the National Honor Society, Students Helping Others Choose (SHOC), Link Crew, band, is an elementary tutor, and is on the soccer team. Hess has also been involved in Student Council since the third grade, an area she says has become one of her biggest passions.
Music for the soul
Her truest love, however, is found in music.
Hess was one of nine Owatonna High School students to have been selected to participate in the Minnesota Music Educators Association (MMEA) All-State Ensembles in February 2020. Hess, who plays the flute, was chosen to perform in the Concert Band.
She has enjoyed music for as long as she can remember. After attending a week-long camp at Concordia College with other students to practice and make new bonds and friendships, she said she was excited to perform and see the friends she made at the camp again.
“I enjoy music because of its ability to express feelings and thoughts that cannot be expressed through words,” Hess said. “I also enjoy it because music has given me so many great memories and friendships over the years.”
Student leadership
In March, Hess was awarded the Minnesota Association of Student Councils (MASC) scholarship. She was one of two winners of the scholarship. According to the MASC website, students chosen to receive this scholarship demonstrate exceptional qualities of leadership and character and have contributed significantly to the success of their local schools and communities.
“I’m passionate about Student Council. I have a lot of friends I've made through it and I really enjoy planning events especially,” Hess said. “I was very surprised when the advisor, Sandra Justice, announced that I received the scholarship. I really didn’t think of myself as winning, even when I applied.”
One of Hess’ proudest moments as a Student Council representative was being able to plan homecoming activities in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It wasn’t a normal planning experience because of the pandemic and things being shut down, but I’m proud of the work we did in a shorter period of time than normal,” Hess said. “We weren’t able to have a dance, but we still had royalty and a pep fest outside and we planned some virtual events. So we still had a lot of fun, even though it ended up raining during the outdoor pep fest on the track.”
Hess is also an avid participant in regional student council conventions. She said she enjoys gathering with student council members from other areas of the state to collaborate and bounce ideas off of one another, allowing time to bond and, most importantly, have fun.
“The Southeast Division Convention is really fun,” Hess said. “It's a really close knit group of student councils, which is important to me. No other clubs, other than the marching band that I'm involved in, are as close knit — we just have a lot of fun.”
The future for Ava
Following graduation this summer, Hess is planning to attend Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She wants to major in graphic design, entrepreneurship and advertising. Though student council has been a large part of her life so far, she admits she is unsure if she plans to continue to participate in student government in college.
“I’m not really interested in the politics of student government," Hess said. “I enjoy event planning and creating flyers and advertisements on social media and to have around the community. I’m still deciding, so we will see what happens with that.”
Hess admits that until last year, she was unsure of pursuing a career in graphic design following graduation. She frequently made physical art, such as drawings and paintings, but didn’t dabble much in digital art until she took a design class.
“After I took a graphic design class, I developed a love and passion for it,” Hess said. “I started making graphics for some businesses and clubs around school and took over some of the school Instagram pages. I found it really enjoyable to be making posters and graphics for Student Council, National Honor Society and things like that.”
A business venture
Hess’ love for graphic design, advertising and interest in entrepreneurship paid off when she launched her own small business in October 2020. With school going virtual and many of her extracurricular activities being postponed or canceled, Hess started selling greeting cards on Etsy at "Art Avie Co."
“Ava has been making cards since she could write,” Jesse Hess said. “She was always sending handmade thank you cards, birthday and Christmas cards to people. It’s really awesome what she makes on her iPad and prints them and sells them all over the world.”
Ava Hess has sold more than 300 of her personalized greeting cards in 40 states and five countries, including Australia and Norway. She said she began her business with the hope of spreading joy. Her cards range from basic greeting cards, to ones themed around Harry Potter, Marvel characters and more. She plans to expand her business from just greeting cards and digital calendars to add art prints and stickers.
“The stickers have been quite challenging to figure out so far,” Hess aid. “But I’ll figure it out and get those up and running soon, hopefully, because stickers are really popular right now and they’re fun, too.”
Hess and her two sisters, Emma and Cora, also developed a carnival fundraiser to benefit The Elephant Sanctuary, as well as local non profits. They made carnival games in the front yard of their home and invited family, friends and neighbors to play the games and enjoy some snacks and beverages. Hess also sold some of her greeting cards at the carnivals, and her sister sold masks during their annual carnival last year, as well as adding a raffle and prizes.
In 2019, Hess and her family were able to travel to the sanctuary to deliver their donations in person.
“It was a really gratifying experience for all of us, especially my little sister to be able to deliver the check in person as well as see the sanctuary,” Hess said.
A living legacy
Hess has also served as one of the student advisors to Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad during her sophomore year. Every couple of months, student advisors would meet with Elstad and other administrative staff to discuss ideas on how to improve the school, from what school lunches students enjoy to allowing backpacks to be carried by students from class to class again.
“I feel like I've made a difference in my time at Owatonna schools,” Hess said. “I think I made the biggest impact with events and projects through the Student Council. We were able to voice our opinions, and eventually were able to get some things changed for the better of the whole student body.”
Elstad said Hess has been a model student, and is a true inspiration to not only her fellow students, but to many of the administrative staff and adults in the community as well.
“Ava is committed to her growth as a student and learner and as a member of our community,” Elstad said. “She has had an impact as an entrepreneur and is an all around role model for her peers.”