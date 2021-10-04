Charter Communications, Inc. announced Monday the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Owatonna. The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Owatonna area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile or Voice services.
“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Owatonna is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while following current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
The new Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Customers also can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.
Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, including starting speeds of 200 Mbps, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.
“Access to quality, high-speed internet is vital for students, businesses, and families,” said State Rep. John Petersburg. “Spectrum’s latest investment in retail operations in Owatonna is a welcome addition in providing our region with the services and products they need to get and stay connected.”
Along with ordering and sampling Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.
To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.
The Spectrum store is located at 641 Bridge St. in Owatonna.