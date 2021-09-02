Adams Publishing Group has hired a new beat reporter to cover local school districts, entertainment and arts for the Owatonna People's Press.
Emily Kahnke stepped into the role on Aug. 30. Kahnke graduated from DeVry University in June with a bachelor's degree in business management and is a '08 graduate of Blooming Prairie High School. With a passion for storytelling, Kahnke said she is excited to tell the stories of the people of Steele County, where she has spent all but a few years of her life.
"I really like how supportive everybody is of the arts and kids because that's something that I'm passionate about, too," Kahnke said about the area. "I like that if someone is in need, a lot of people pull together to help each other. It's my home."
Kahnke has been orbiting the world of journalism for many years, since writing for her school newspaper when she was in high school and contributing to Southern Minn Scene. Most recently, Kahnke freelanced for the People's Press, where she covered local events and education.
When the People's Press made Kahnke an offer to join as a reporter, she said she was thrilled.
"Emily proved to be a tremendous asset for the paper during her month as a freelancer, so I am extremely excited to have her on board full time as a reporter," said Associate Editor Annie Granlund. "She is passionate about writing, passionate about accurate information, and passionate about sharing the stories of the people in her community. She is going to help us elevate the People's Press to the standard we want it to be."
Going forward, Kahnke said she hopes she can shed light on the goings on of the community, keeping people informed of events and the actions of organizations that impact their lives.
"This is a very important role, and I hope that I can live up to those expectations," Kahnke said.
With much in the national news stoking tensions across the country, Kahnke said she feels it is more important than ever for local newspapers to deliver readers reliable, unbiased information about what is happening in their own communities. She added that she believes that shared knowledge has the power to bring people together.
In addition to covering the education, entertainment and arts beats within Steele County, Kahnke will take on human interest and other general reporting assignments.
Kahnke lives in Ellendale with her two sons, 11-year-old Riley and 1-year-old Oliver. When she isn't covering the news, Kahnke co-hosts Unnatural: A True Crime Podcast.