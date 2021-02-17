With the rapid economic boom Owatonna has experienced in recent years, hundreds of jobs have been created. While this is a positive in many ways, it is leaving employers in a state of panic as they struggle to find the skilled workers they need to fill these positions.
“Often times we hear about unemployment, but we don’t always look at unemployment versus the jobs available – there’s a real mismatch there,” said Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) during a Tuesday meeting of the state House Workforce and Business Development Finance and Policy Committee. “We have a surplus of employees who don’t have the skills to grow into the jobs available, something I often refer to as ‘underemployment.’”
On Feb. 8, Petersburg and a group of local leaders from the Owatonna area testified to the committee to consider including Petersburg's bill, House File 410, in the upcoming omnibus bill that would provide the appropriate funding to reopen the shuttered doors of Owatonna’s Minnesota Workforce Center. The details of the bill would include $275,000 a year for the next two years that would help the center reopen and reinstate all of its programs.
The center, a facility of Workforce Development Incorporated (WDI) that abruptly closed its doors in April 2018, enrolled 464 individuals during the last year it was open, including in the Dislocated Worker program, the Steele County Out of School Youth program, the Steele County In-School Youth program, and the job club attendees. That number does not included those who walked in to use the resource area, which included meeting with a counselor, looking at job postings, getting assistance with resumes, speaking to an intake specialist, and using computers to apply for jobs online or file for unemployment benefits.
Since the closing of the center in Owatonna, Steele County residents have had to use the services at other area workforce centers, specifically in Faribault. This was the position Tracy Bjerke found herself in a year ago when she was unexpectedly laid off from her job as the local Hy-Vee dietician.
“I found myself unemployed and wondering, what are my options?” Bjerke said. “My position was completely cut across a majority of the business, so it wasn’t as if I could still do anything with them. I didn’t know what jobs were even available in the area for a dietician.”
In the back of her mind, Bjerke knew that having her own private practice was her long-term career goal and she wondered if this was “a message from whoever” that now may be the time to pursue that dream. As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and put much of the world on pause, however, figuring out exactly how to make her dream a reality was leaving Bjerke in the unknown.
“I have a dietician friend who had utilized the CLIMB program herself, which is the Converting Layoffs Into Minnesota Businesses program that is held within the Dislocated Worker program,” Bjerke said. “I needed those resources I received through Workforce Development at the center in Faribault. They helped me through the process and without them I think it would have been much more difficult.”
After spending many hours using the resources available in Faribault, Bjerke was able to open her own private practice, Bjerke Nutrition and Wellness, to provide nutrition counseling using weight-inclusive, anti-diet approaches.
Though Bjerke’s story had a happily ever after, she admits she was both shocked to learn that she would have to go to Faribault to receive the help she desperately needed in order to develop her business plan and navigate the unemployment option that allowed her to focus her efforts on starting her own business.
“I was really surprised Owatonna didn’t have a workforce center and honestly I was disappointed,” Bjerke said. “Yes, I have the privilege and the means to get to Faribault, but not having somewhere local to go – especially in the middle of a pandemic – and being unable to work with someone locally who knew the Owatonna community a little bit more, I just think that would have been beneficial.”
Additionally, Bjerke said she cannot imagine the obstacle of not having a workforce center in Steele County is creating for others who find themselves not only without a job, but in need of training and resources to qualify for the many available jobs in the area.
Bjerke is not alone with her surprise. According to Jinny Rietmann, the executive director of WDI, Owatonna is the only Minnesota community of its size that does not have a workforce center available for the community. During the committee testimonies last week, Rietmann said that half of the workforce centers in the state serve communities with populations with only 25% or less of the population seen in Owatonna.
“With the closure of the Owatonna location we were able to continue to provide services with a skeleton crew and through our community partners, but those services are vastly disproportionate,” Rietmann said. “It is imperative that our career seekers have access to these resources and that businesses have an ally in programming that will help fill the skill sets they need.”
Owatonna and Steele County are true economic drivers for the region, yet the available workforce does not have access to the programs necessary to create clear career pathways and fill the jobs available, Rietmann said. Top leaders with both Wenger Corporation and Viracon also testified to the committee about the urgent need for a workforce center in the area. Jim Kingsley, the senior vice president of operations and the vice president for the Workforce Board of Southeast Minnesota, said the region has a very limited pool of skilled workers which is only being accelerated by the number of businesses coming to the area.
“We have a skilled workers gap,” Kingsley said. “We are just asking for the same opportunity in Steele County that people have in other similar communities in the state. Our current access to resources for displaced workers is pretty much limited to Faribault.”
Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said the growth of the Owatonna area should be looked at as a positive thing, but that it is difficult to have more than 500 new jobs present themselves in the last year without the skilled workforce to fill them. Meier has been one of the many players involved over the last three years in the attempt to get state funding to reopen the local workforce center, including making a plea to legislators in 2019 for the same funding being requested today.
“It’s interesting to me that we have no workforce center – it is a huge oversight for a region that is on the move,” Meier said. “There has been a huge effort here to be able to have a workforce center to assist in so many more ways than we currently have today. I think it is vitally important to our growth as we have a lot going on in Steele County right now that is mostly very positive for the state and region. We are asking for the same support communities our size and smaller all around the state are receiving.”