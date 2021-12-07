It has been four months since sugar lovers have been able to casually walk in off the street to Owatonna’s oldest candy store. That luxury has once again returned, but loyal customers to Costas Candies may not recognize the place.
After undergoing a total renovation of the confectionary kitchen and retail store, Grant and Julie Schultz officially opened the front doors off Cedar Avenue to their customers on Monday. People instantly jumped on board to stock up on their favorite caramels, truffles and all things chocolate, but the couple said that has been happening long before they officially reopened.
“We’ve been selling candy out the back door,” Julie Schultz laughed. “We didn’t really advertise it, but word gets around.”
Costas is now “candy only” and no longer has the restaurant.
The family business is still working tirelessly to catch up on building their inventory and keep on pace with their usual holiday business. There is a bit more late-night work happening this time around, though, as the business had to completely rebuild their stock after they sold out of everything they had in October.
There are still plenty of finishing touches left to be done, many of which the Schultzes believe will be finalized by the time the streetscape project on the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue is completed next year. In the meantime, however, they are focusing on filling their shelves and welcoming back their many faithful customers.