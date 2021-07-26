Junior Achievement welcomes Vanessa Jensen as the new district manager serving the communities of Owatonna, Waseca, Medford, Faribault and Ellendale. Jensen assumed responsibilities for local Junior Achievement programs and fundraising starting Tuesday.
Jensen has spent the last 16 years of her career at Wenger Corporation where she worked with K-12 education systems, colleges and universities, performing arts centers, athletic facilities and worship centers, providing them with acoustic products, teaching tools, and other space solutions. Her experience in working with schools, managing long term projects, and sales background make her a strong addition to the JA team and a great fit for JA in the Owatonna area.
Junior Achievement is nothing new to Jensen — she has been a board member, JA bigBowl lead and classroom volunteer.
For more information about JA in the Owatonna area, email Jensen at vanessa@jaum.org.