It has been almost a year since the Foremost Brewing Cooperative secured a building in downtown Owatonna, and as the journey toward the community’s first brew pub continues to take twists and turns, board members are excited by each new discovery.
On the march to transform 131 W Broadway St. — the former location of Spurgeon’s department store — into the state’s first cooperative brewery, the building investors applied for historic tax credits that would bring a 40% return on their tax credits over the next five years. Because the building is located in a historic district, the project qualified for the historic tax credit to long as they bring the building back to what it looked like in the era that it was first building, contributing to the nature of the district.
“The tricky part is that we haven’t really uncovered a lot,” said Kristin Warehime, a Foremost board members and one of the building investors. “We’ve discovered that if you’re not a store on a corner of the building, not a lot of pictures get taken of you.”
Warehime said that the project committee sought out resources at the Steele County History Center, the public library, and by reaching out to individuals who may lead to information for what the building century-old building may have looked like when originally built.
“The furthest back we could uncover is that it was once Rosebrock Furniture, which is what the state has said we need to go with and that it should look like what a furniture story would have looked like at that time,” Warehime said.
While it was good to have some direction, Warehime admitted that the group was at first a little disappointed as it would no longer allow them as much free-range in the interior of the building as they had hoped. For example, most breweries lean towards an industrial-style décor and the plans originally included exposed brick. Because the state has determined that would be inappropriate for a furniture store, Warehime said that will have to cover the brick and have a finished wall.
After quickly adjusting to the new and unique look the brew up will have to take on, Warehime said the group was instantly excited about what they continued to uncover as they moved forward with their building and design plans.
“We did discover a really nice wood floor that had been hiding under the tile and linoleum,” Warehime said. “It was nice to have that surprise.”
Warehime said that they also discovered several steal columns on both the south and north side of the building, something similar to what Tom Brick, of Owatonna Shoe, said he uncovered during his own downtown building renovations years ago.
“So those weren’t completely unique to find in the downtown area,” Warehime said. “We’ll be keeping those for sure, now we just have to find a way to accommodate them.”
On Friday, the Foremost board received official confirmation that the project plan has been conditionally approved for the historic tax credit, giving the group an extra ounce of confidence that they will be heading in the right direction. If all continues to go well, Warehime said that they hope to open the doors in early October.
“All this will definitely make the brew pub unique,” Warehime said. “The industrial look is a style that is cool and trendy in a lot of breweries and brew pubs, but we going to make as much as we can playing off the historic aspect of this building. We really want to play up the idea of this being local and bringing back that part of local history. Time moves on and things change a bit, but it is nice to bring some of that back.”
Warehime said that they are also actively looking into acquiring old Rosebrock memorabilia to incorporate throughout the facility. Currently, she said they have a lead on an old Rosebrock safe that could be used as décor somewhere in the first floor.
“This is only phase one,” Warehime said. “Right now we can’t afford to do anything with the upstairs — there isn’t even a staircase to the second floor. There will be an elevator that will go up there, though, so that we can eventually utilize that space.”
Though the investment memberships for the Foremost Brewing Cooperative closed in the fall, Warehime said that people can become members at any time, even after the doors open. Those who become members prior to the grand opening, however, will be considered founding members and have their names including on the founder’s wall inside the brew pub.
The board is also currently looking for a general manager of the brew pub.
More information on the Foremost Brewing Cooperative, how to become a member, or how to apply for the general manager position can be found at foremost.coop.