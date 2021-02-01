Though they couldn’t be all together like in years past, the spirit of Owatonna was alive and well during the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism annual meeting Friday night.
As people logged in to a virtual meeting, pre-recorded videos of local community leaders shared what the “spirit of Owatonna” means to them. Jeff Fetters, chairman of Federated Insurance, said the spirit of Owatonna is found in the city’s rich history, generations of hardworking people and the opportunities created throughout the community as they change and grow together for a better future. Dr. Brian Bunkers, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Owatonna, said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only enhanced the already vibrant spirit.
“I can’t believe all of our community support and well wishes we received on the health care campus,” Bunkers said. “Between the financial donations, homemade masks, delivering of food for our workers, it was all greatly appreciated and have helped us continue to remain positive and support your health care needs going forward.”
The spirit of Owatonna, which was the theme of the annual meeting, went hand-in-hand with a new award the chamber introduced this year. OACCT President Brad Meier said moving forward the award will continue to recognize how the business community has worked toward the “greater good” in Owatonna. The first year of the award, however, was centered around the pandemic and how people who formed groups on behalf of their businesses came together to support the community over the last year.
“This last year has been really crazy. It has required all of us to show grit, to show tenacity, to show ingenuity, and the spirit of everyone coming together,” said Mike Kerr, CEO and president of Federated Insurance. “It is with great pleasure that I present the Shields of Steele with the Spirit of Owatonna award.”
Shields of Steele is a grassroots effort led by Mike Beckman with Federated Insurance that brought together leaders from throughout the community to provide a wide variety of personal protective equipment to small businesses, organizations and individuals in need. Starting with a goal of making 400 face shields for local health care workers, to date the Shields of Steele have provided more than 6,000 face shields, 8,000 fabric masks, 6,000 ear-savers, and distributed more than 100 gallons of disinfectant and PPE supplies to area small businesses. The group, which is now a 501©3 nonprofit organization, is comprised of 117 volunteers.
“When this pandemic is over and I reflect back on Shields of Steele, I will remember those moments that only can happen in a place like Owatonna,” Beckman said as he accepted the award and discussed the journey that brought Shields of Steele to where it is today, including donating more than 700 face shields to children in need. “When this pandemic is over and the Shields of Steele is nothing more than a box of newspaper clippings in my closet, we can all know that Owatonna has done something during this pandemic that few others are capable of.”
The second inaugural Spirit of Owatonna award was presented to Jumpstart Owatonna, a committee of local business leaders that offered grants and in-kind services to small business owners who felt the impact of the pandemic. Tom Peterson, founder and CEO of Climate by Design International and chair of the committee, said the idea behind the program was to give those businesses a “jump start” and start earning again.
“The Jumpstart committee met twice a week in order to go faster because we needed to get these resources out into the community as quickly as possible,” Peterson said. “As quickly as they came in we wanted to get them out.”
Jumpstart was able to raise $94,000 from 40 different businesses and organizations, which provided 45 small businesses with grants to keep them going and enhance their businesses. The program also provided in-kind contributions of PPE, cleaning supplies, marketing support and advertising.
“It was truly the spirit of Owatonna – that coming together to help each other to meet the needs that are around us,” Peterson said. “That is the community of Owatonna. That is what we do.”
Also during the annual meeting, the group heard from Mac Hamilton of Hamilton Real Estate Group about the downtown hotel projects, Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad who provided an update on the new high school, and discussed the record-breaking year for new construction projects in the city which was largely due to big projects that took place in the industrial park.
The chamber also said goodbye to outgoing board chair Nate Dotson with Dotson Woodworking and welcomed their incoming board chair Kelly Boomgarden with Country Inn & Suites. Boomgarden thanked Dotson for his passion and leadership throughout the last year and introduced the new board members Brian Deml, Jess McCoy, Doug Meier and Tom Peterson.
“It is an exciting time to be in Owatonna, 2021 is going to be an awesome year,” Boomgarden said. “In light of the challenges we faced and continue to face from the pandemic, we did have positivity and success in 2020 and we will continue on that wave of remarkable progress.”
Goals for the upcoming year include building a strong workforce, revitalizing the downtown district and championing a strong economy by being a resource and providing support to local businesses, according Boomgarden. She said attracting tourism will be one of the biggest challenges because of the pandemic, but that the chamber will continue to adapt and focus on their already well established strengths and partnerships.