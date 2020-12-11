Small businesses are putting their holiday cheer on display to help draw shoppers downtown.
Following the cancellation of the annual Holiday Lighted Parade, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism alongside the Owatonna Business Partnership, put on their thinking caps to come up with a new way to help celebrate the holiday season in the downtown district. Hoping to build on to the new holiday lights added to Central Park, the two entities elected on hosting the first ever Downtown Owatonna Holiday Window Display Contest.
“We still wanted to do something downtown for our businesses,” said Karen Pehrson, director of conventions and tourism at the chamber. “We thought this would help attract more people to the area, and really it’s a win-win for all businesses because if you walk out and see someone’s display, it might intrigue you to go peak at what the store has inside.”
The businesses were first encouraged to put together fun holiday window displays for the holiday cruise that took place on Dec. 4, the day after the lighted parade was originally scheduled for. Piggybacking on the cruise, the contest will run throughout the remainder of the year with two winners selected and announced on New Year’s Eve.
“Everyone just stepped it up this year,” Pehrson said, admitting that the downtown businesses typically put together holiday window displays. “It has all added to the holiday spirit since we couldn’t do those traditional things that we have in the past. Since we couldn’t do floats this year, I think some businesses thought, ‘Maybe I’ll put the money into my window.’”
The first place winner will claim $100 in chamber bucks, with the second place winner walking away with $75 chamber bucks. Winners will be selected through online voting done by the public and businesses will have a chance to register online all the way up to the end of the month.
While 12 businesses have already registered, Pehrson said most all businesses downtown have put together beautiful displays. She laughed as she explained that when asked why they haven’t registered yet, the business owners say that someone else worked so much harder on their own display.
“It’s a lot of humble people just doing it for the fun of the holiday season – not so much to win a prize,” Pehrson said. “It’s a fun contest and is showcasing our businesses as well as our downtown.”