Viracon is launching Viracon PLUS, a strategic partnership program designed to foster innovative, next-generation architectural glass technology and bring those technologies to the market.
Through this new program, Viracon, headquartered in Owatonna, will partner with leading technology companies to introduce game-changing new products that will shatter the status quo of high performing architectural glass. With its industry-leading glass fabrication expertise, trusted supply chain integrity, and an unrivaled industry network, Viracon provides the platform to deliver state-of-the-art glass technology at scale.
“Viracon PLUS draws on our 50 years of experience to fuel new innovations that will allow architects to design buildings that are smarter, more energy efficient, more comfortable, more secure, and more attractive,” said Garret Henson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Viracon.
“As we think forward to the future of buildings,” added Henson, “Viracon and its strategic partners will take a leadership position to define the future of architectural glass technology and how glass can make buildings better for its owners, occupants and the environment.”
Building today’s buildings for the future means architects and building developers need to anticipate changes such as designing buildings that are more environmentally friendly, more resilient to severe weather, and anticipate a future of clean energy. Viracon and its strategic partners envision a future of glass that creates more comfortable indoor environments, lowers energy costs, provides security that prevents hackers from listening in on office conversations, makes indoor environments healthier, and lowers the carbon footprint.
Through Viracon PLUS, building owners will benefit from game-changing glass technology that allows them to offer smart buildings that people want to work in. “In a post-COVID-19 world, organizations will need to offer workplace environments that inspire employees by focusing on their comfort,” Henson added.