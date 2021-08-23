Federated Mutual Insurance Company and Federated Life Insurance Company have been named to the “Ward’s 50” list of top performing companies for property-casualty and life-health in 2021, respectively. Federated is one of only seven companies to earn a spot on both lists.
“It’s an honor to be selected once again to the Ward’s top 50 for both property-casualty and life-health,” said Federated Insurance Chairman Jeff Fetters. “I’m proud of our employees as they work to help our clients succeed every day. Our clients trust us to have the financial resources to help them meet challenges head on, and this recognition is that evidence of our commitment to serving our clients.”
The Ward Group, part of Aon plc — a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health services — annually recognizes 50 companies that have excelled at balancing safety, consistency, and performance during the past five years. They conducted separate analyses on nearly 3,000 property-casualty companies and 700 life-health companies within the insurance industry.