Viracon continues to strengthen the depth of its Supply Chain and Logistics leadership, announcing the reassignment of two tenured associates to lead these teams. Seth Madole will transition to the role of Director of Supply Chain and Customer Experience and Brian Savage will transition to Supply Chain Manager
Seth joined Viracon 18 years ago as a Project Manager and brings vast experience in various roles with his most recent responsibilities focusing on Sales Operations. This transition will more closely align our Supply Chain and Logistics teams with our Sales and Marketing organizations to further improve our industry leading service levels. Within this new position, Seth will continue to lead our internal customer facing Sales operational responsibilities.
Brian joined Viracon in 2010 as a Market Research Analyst and has held various roles in our Sales and Marketing organization including international sales and product management. Brian brings a diverse skillset including team building, data analytics, and process improvement to this new role.
“Seth and Brian bring high levels of Viracon experience to our Supply Chain team. They understand the critical nature of proper Supply Chain execution as a critical first step toward Viracon continuing our industry leading service levels. With Seth and Brian in these roles I am highly confident in our ability to navigate the ongoing supply chain challenges while continuing to provide best in class service and quality to our valued clients” says Garret Henson, VP of Sales and Marketing.
Seth and Brian will be working through a transition plan and building upon the existing relationships with our supply chain partners over the coming weeks.