The Owatonna Farmers Market, located in downtown Central Park, opened for the season on Saturday, featuring local vendors who hand make items ranging from dish towels to jewelry to flower beds. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
While there was plenty of activity going on around Owatonna over the weekend, specifically with the Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic and the From the Heart charity race, athletes weren’t the only ones keeping busy around town.
Shoppers rejoiced as the first weekend of May also presented two unique purchasing opportunities: the kick of the Central Park Farmers Market season as well as the spring Rustic Mamas’ Market at the Four Season Centre.
The inside of the Four Seasons on the south side of town was filled wall-to-wall with interesting makers, ranging from local youth to those who travel just to be a part of the show. Rustic Mamas’ also holds a fall event on the fairgrounds inside the show barn.
The attendees of the Farmers Market welcomed the sunshine, as local vendors with handmade, handcrafted and homegrown goods set up shop. The Farmers Market takes place every Saturday morning from May through October.