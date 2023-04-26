Aside from a clerical error in late 2021 that resulted in a faculty book being listed in the Owatonna Middle School library, there has been little public outcry about pulling books from shelves. However, that has not prevented staff at the local public library from being on high alert.
On Tuesday evening, Owatonna Public Library Director Mark Blando and Assistant Director Renee Lowery presented "The Story of Book Banning" at the Associated Church.
Church member Leslea Partridge introduced the pair and a few ground rules for the event, urging attendees to approach the controversial topic with an open mind.
"We are here, first of all, to learn and understand," Partridge said. "Please remember to speak for yourself and not try to represent any outside group."
The first part of the presentation focused on the library's policies. Lowery stressed the library's opposition the wave of book banning efforts currently sweeping the nation.
"We are not here to just serve part of the community, we are here to serve the entire community," Lowery said. "We try to provide lots of different points of view."
According to Lowery, the library strives to maintain a balanced collection with "timely and accurate" information. The library's collection focuses on presenting diverse viewpoints and meeting public demand for popular titles. The staff does remove damaged or outdated books, but is cautious about removing books for content reasons.
"I’m not doing my job as a librarian unless I have something in the collection that offends me personally," Lowery said, to a round of chuckles from the audience.
However, she noted that the library wants to address the concerns of Owatonna residents, typically through informal discussions between a staff member and a library patron.
Throughout the evening, Lowery and Blando presented facts about book banning from the American Library Association (ALA) and Pen America, two nonprofit groups that track challenges to school and public library collections. Blando defined a challenge as the "first step" of book removal, when a community member or group requests the removal or restriction of certain materials. Most challenges do not result in a successful book banning.
Last year, the ALA documented over 1,200 attempts to remove materials from library shelves, almost double the challenges in 2021. The majority of these challenges originated with parents and other library patrons. Prior to the pandemic, annual challenges typically numbered around 300.
According to Blando and Lowery, books containing LGBTQA+ themes are among the most frequently challenged, with other reasons given for challenges including critical race theory and sexually explicit content. Other banned books mentioned during the presentation ranged from "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" to "Captain Underpants."
In the past, most attempts to ban books occurred in school libraries. However, public libraries received an increased number of challenges last year. Blando noted that few of these challenges have occurred in local libraries, although he cited one attempt in southern Minnesota to move a book titled "Seeing Gender" from the young adult to the adult section.
Blando said the Owatonna Public Library hasn't experienced any challenges lately, but he wants to remain vigilant as nationwide controversy over book banning continues.
"No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, I hope that you value libraries and what libraries try to do," Blando said. "I’ve never been scared before, but I’m scared now for a lot of my fellow librarians."
Blando finished by thanking the Associated Church, saying it's "good to see a community here that is interested in this topic and open-minded."
Organizers at the church reported being happy with the turnout.
"I’m very proud of Owatonna. We heard the story of book banning and we listened," said Partridge. "I think we’re all more educated because of it."
Ray Lacina credited his wife, Nancy, with "planting the seed" of the event. Nancy previously contacted the library to organize an educational banned books display in the church. Nancy was concerned by reports of nationwide book bans and wanted to raise awareness of the issue. She hopes this will be the first in a series of discussions on current events hosted by the church.
"Thinking out loud and problem solving together is one of the most spiritual things we do," Lacina said. "I hope we will do more. I think we provided a nice human experience."