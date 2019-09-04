OWATONNA — Jim Avett will not play his music in bars, though perhaps not for the reason one might think.
“I don’t have anything against getting drunk, if that’s what you want to do, but I’m not going to be the background music,” he said. “I refuse to be the jukebox.”
And so as he embarked this week on a national tour, he designed a tour that will allow him to play his music not at bars or honky-tonks, but at small venues across the country where people will be able to hear the music and the stories the songs tell. One of those venues is the Music Space of Owatonna where Avett will play on Sunday afternoon.
“He likes to play in off-the-wall places,” said Mark Woodrich, owner and operator of the Music Space, adding that Avett likes to “work the crowd,” especially small crowds.
Case in point: His opening show on his 30-day tour was in Belmont, New York — a town in the western part of the state that Avett describes as being “out in the middle of nowhere” — where he played to a crowd of about 45 people.
And that’s just fine with him.
Avett, father of the famed Avett Brothers of the eponymous American folk rock band, never imagined himself as playing before large crowds, even though he has from time to time.
“It was never a dream of mine to be on stage,” he said. “What was important to me was sharing my music.”
Which he has been doing in some form or fashion ever since he picked up a guitar for the first time back in 1960 at the age of 13.
“There has been music in my house every day that I can remember,” Avett said.
He can’t imagine it any other way because he can’t imagine life without music.
“What is important about music is you don’t have to be good at it,” he said.
In music, he continued, there is a structure. Everything fits. Likewise, he said, in life things fit together.
“In 1960 I got my first guitar, and I’ve been trying to learn to play ever since,” he said.
Don’t believe him.
Though he walked away from a professional career to help rear his children, when he returned to it 10 years ago at age 62, he did so with grace and style. He’s recorded five albums, including his most recent, “Take it from Me,” released earlier this year.
And as far as not believing him, even Avett will admit to fabrication and telling stories.
“I’m getting old. I’ve got so many stories to tell,” he said. “My shows are 25% lying.”
In fact, Avett leans toward songs that have a story to tell or ballads, which, he says, is why he holds up Tom T. Hall and Merle Haggard as examples of the songs he likes. Sometimes in concerts he will play covers of the songs of others, like Hall and Haggard. Other times, he will play his own compositions. Still other times he will play gospel music — the type of music he heard growing up in North Carolina with a Methodist preacher for a daddy.
Woodrich said he wouldn’t be surprised to hear some traditional gospel music at Sunday’s concert, though he added that Avett is “not a traditional gospel singer.” If he had to classify him, Woodrich would say that Avett belongs to that class of music known as Americana, what Woodrich likes to call “front-porch folk music.”
“He appeals to people of all ages,” Woodrich said.
Avett doesn’t disagree with the characterization, but he doesn’t exactly agree with it either. In fact, it’s difficult to know exactly what he thinks of the description because trying to keep Avett tied to one subject is hard. Like herding cats. And he jumps from topic to topic — from his master’s degree in psychology to his time in the Navy to the number of books in his library (3,500 to 4,000, 95% of them non-fiction, especially history) to his collection of vintage guitars (70 of them) to being kicked out of the first two colleges he attended (“small Christian colleges for small Christians,” he called them) to playing music for Mormons in Salt Lake City.
“I am first a student of humanity,” Avett said.
And though he doesn’t consider himself a great guitarist, he does count himself a pretty good singer and entertainer.
“And I raise damn good tomatoes, and that makes up for a lot of things,” he said.
Avett will be in Owatonna — his fourth stop on his 30-day tour — at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Music Space of Owatonna on Cedar Avenue. Tickets are $20 and there is a limited capacity seating, so Woodrich recommends getting tickets in advance at the store or online.