A hint of green teases us with spring,
the morning reverberating with the melodies
of cardinals and robins,
red-breasted all —
colors of Christmas
even as Easter approaches.
The vernal equinox pushes the sun north,
compelling those songs. And the thermometer,
long droning
in the lower registers below middle C,
basso profundo,
responds, mercury climbing,
hitting each tone as it ascends
spring’s chromatic scale.
The remnant of winter’s white
blanket, so deep and heavy this year,
slowly dissolves, revealing beneath it
those autumn leaves we failed to rake,
a few branches severed
from the walnut trees by December’s
hard freeze. Still,
even that brown decay cannot darken
our hope of spring, our promise of summer,
nor can the hard sound of our strides
upon the still solid ground drown
out the echoes of our childhood songs,
when we laughed
as we tossed a ball or played
Kick the Can.
And yet,
there on the lawn, a patch of snow
no bigger than a dinner plate,
shaped vaguely like Australia, remains
somehow untouched by the sun, unyielding to
April’s entreaties, frozen with late October
obstinacy, vying to overwhelm
the emerging symphony with one last, loud gasp.
Were it not
for the aches in my shoulder, growing arthritic,
or my winter-chapped hands, I might
set aside my morning coffee and grab
that old shovel, sprinting like a schoolboy
to the lawn to divide the patch
and conquer it, whistling as I worked, joining in
the song of birds. But instead, I stare,
knowing deep down that no matter
how great my effort would be, I cannot stop
the cycles of seasons, of life and death,
and that this, our passion play, must be performed,
that before we sing our alleluias, we must join in requiems,
that there must be mourning before resurrection.