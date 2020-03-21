A hint of green teases us with spring,

the morning reverberating with the melodies

of cardinals and robins,

red-breasted all —

colors of Christmas

even as Easter approaches.

The vernal equinox pushes the sun north,

compelling those songs. And the thermometer,

long droning

in the lower registers below middle C,

basso profundo,

responds, mercury climbing,

hitting each tone as it ascends

spring’s chromatic scale.

The remnant of winter’s white

blanket, so deep and heavy this year,

slowly dissolves, revealing beneath it

those autumn leaves we failed to rake,

a few branches severed

from the walnut trees by December’s

hard freeze. Still,

even that brown decay cannot darken

our hope of spring, our promise of summer,

nor can the hard sound of our strides

upon the still solid ground drown

out the echoes of our childhood songs,

when we laughed

as we tossed a ball or played

Kick the Can.

And yet,

there on the lawn, a patch of snow

no bigger than a dinner plate,

shaped vaguely like Australia, remains

somehow untouched by the sun, unyielding to

April’s entreaties, frozen with late October

obstinacy, vying to overwhelm

the emerging symphony with one last, loud gasp.

Were it not

for the aches in my shoulder, growing arthritic,

or my winter-chapped hands, I might

set aside my morning coffee and grab

that old shovel, sprinting like a schoolboy

to the lawn to divide the patch

and conquer it, whistling as I worked, joining in

the song of birds. But instead, I stare,

knowing deep down that no matter

how great my effort would be, I cannot stop

the cycles of seasons, of life and death,

and that this, our passion play, must be performed,

that before we sing our alleluias, we must join in requiems,

that there must be mourning before resurrection.

Jeffrey Jackson is the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press.

The People’s Poetry is an occasional feature in which the paper will publish high-quality poetry by people in the Steele County area. Poems of literary quality — especially poetry on Minnesota places themes and issues — have the best chance of publication.

To contribute: Send poetry to Jeffrey Jackson, Managing Editor, Owatonna People’s Press, 135 W. Pearl, Owatonna, MN 55060, or via email to jjackson@owatonna.com with the subject line “People’s Poetry.” Please include a sentence or two describing the author.

