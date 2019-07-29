LITOMYSL — As it has for nearly a half-century, Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Litomysl celebrated traditions — past and present — with a festival Sunday.
The 150 families of the parish host the event, which draws attendees from great distances — as evidenced by the various state license plates on vehicles parked near the church Sunday — and was held for the 48th time Sunday, according to Rose Ann Kubicek. Litomysl is Czech for “wistful thoughts,” and the community is named after the original Litomysl, located roughly 100 miles east of Prague.
“The whole parish is here helping, either today or on previous days,” said Bruce Kubicek. “This is a family thing (where) we have something for every” age, so “it’s like a mini-fair.”
Those offering pony rides Sunday certainly embodied that familial spirit. As they have for nearly four decades, Morning Glory Hill Stable’s Leona and Dan Suchanek provided equines for rides, and, on Sunday, their son and daughter-in-law, Jared and Ericka Suchanek, were operating the rides, while several of Leona and Dan’s grandchildren assisted in the proceedings.
“It’s a big family event,” Ericka said. “Everyone can have a turn” riding, and the ponies are “pretty relaxed.”
“My parents,” both members of Holy Trinity, “have been doing it for 38 years,” Jared said. “They have the horses, and it’s something they can do for the community.”
The family’s roots at Holy Trinity run deep, as Leona and Dan, Jared and Ericka, and a plethora of others in the Suchanek clan all had their weddings at the church, Ericka said with a smile. It seems like “everybody got married here.”
Holy Trinity dates back to 1878, when settlers in the Litomysl community built their first church, according to Rose Ann Kubicek said. Czech traditions, from popular pastries known as buchty to polka music, are hallmarks of this festival.
The morning kicked off with a polka Mass, led by the Litomyslaneous Polka Group, and was followed by music, games, a silent auction, food, a used-a-bit sale, face painting, the aforementioned live pony rides, raffles, pull tabs, and wagon rides.
The root beer barrel game is “always popular,” Bruce Kubicek said. This year, more than 4,000 prizes were available.
Personally, Kubicek was most-interested in the silent auction Sunday, he said. “I already looked at the baskets a couple of days ago when they were setting up, and I definitely want to bid on a couple.”
The Owatonna Knights of Columbus Choir, Hans Hohrman, the Dan Stursa Band, New Ulm’s The Marv Nissal, and the Klecker Band all contributed music Sunday.
The Klecker Band, which has played every edition of this festival, was founded in 1925 by the late Frank Klecker, who was joined by his brother, Eddie, and cousin, Joe. The current director is George Klecker, and members include Allan Klecker, Troy Anderson, Edwin Olson, Berlyn Staska, Vicki Kanne, Monica Anderson, Cheri Klecker, and Monica Laust.
Perhaps the most in-demand item Sunday was buchty, a traditional Czech biscuit filled with prunes, apricots, or poppy seed, which is made by the women of the congregation in the days leading up to the festival.
The women make sweet yeast dough, roll it out, cut it into small squares and fill the squares with prune, poppy seed or apricot filling, and then corners of the square of dough are lifted up and folded in the middle, and then the dough is pinched together, according to Rose Ann Kubicek. The dough has four eyes on top with the filling peeping out — referred to as the four eyes of God.
“We probably had about 50 people who helped with the baking and packing” of more than 700-dozen buchty this year, said Jo Spinler, who joined the parish roughly 15 years ago and wanted to learn how to make the treats her grandmother had baked. “I grew up with these biscuits, and they’re wonderful to taste.”
Janet Miller, Marie Kubicek, and Carol Prokopec, all Litomysl members, act as buchty mentors for a litany of other bakers and volunteers, Spinler said. Personally, the poppy seed variety is her favorite, a sentiment shared by the general population, as poppy seed buchty is typically preferred slightly over prune and apricot by the masses.
The creation process is labor-intensive, which is why it requires so many volunteers, she said. For example, “we get poppy seed from Montgomery,” then spend a half day making the poppy seed filling.
The prune and apricot variations are no less enervating, she said. “We make sure there are no pits, then grind them,” and “that takes about a day.”
The biscuits absolutely fly off the shelves during the Litomysl festival.
“We usually sell out in about an hour. Last year, it was like 40 minutes,” Spinler said. “I think some people just come out because they want the biscuits, and then go from there.”
Holy Trinity already has “a strong group” of members — which was clearly demonstrated Sunday — but “we are growing, (particularly) with younger families, which is fantastic,” Bruce Kubicek said. In each of the past three years, membership in the congregation’s religious education program has increased.
“Some people like to come out here where it’s quieter,” and “we’re a friendly bunch,” he said. “We welcome everybody.”