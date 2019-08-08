OWATONNA — Owatonna’s Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum hosted a visitor from England last month: Jim Goddard, chairman of Care Leavers Association UK, spent roughly a week exploring the grounds and listening to stories from those who know the place best.
“In terms of museums” for facilities that cared for children, “this is unique,” Goddard said. The vast preponderance of sites he’s visited have been sold to private development, and while they may have a plaque or some other modest recognition for the children who once lived there, the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum is “the only place in the world of its kind, to my knowledge.”
It’s “fun to see it through his eyes” and “kind of rejuvenating to know we’re doing things right,” said Anne E. Peterson, museum director for the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum. “It was fabulous” to host Goddard.
The Care Leavers Association is dedicated to individuals who spent time “in care” of the state as children, whether in foster care, group homes, or large institutions, like the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children, and Goddard was one of those children himself, so his interest is personal, but also academic, since he’s a senior lecturer at the University of Bradford, he said. He’s spent decades studying and visiting these places, not only in England and America, but also Australia and Holland, as well as talking about these institutions with former inhabitants.
However, few — if any — compare in size and scale to the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children, he said. “Most are smaller than this,” but “the cottage model” employed Owatonna’s campus is “quite common” worldwide.
That “village” layout included not only cottages, but a gym, church, and other communal elements, he said. “It was a village for children.”
Between 1886 and 1945, 10,635 orphaned, abandoned, and/or abused children were sent to the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children in Owatonna. The Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum Board established the trust to provide funding and serve as a foundation for operation of the Orphanage Museum.
At peak capacity, in the 1930s, there were never fewer than 500 children on the grounds. By 1937, the grounds covered 329 acres.
Goddard annually attends a reunion in Liverpool for those who resided in the institution there, which closed in the mid-1960s, and stories he hears there are similar to those from other state-run homes for children, including Owatonna’s, he said. While the vast majority acknowledge they were “well-cared-for physically” — that had exercise, shoes, and hot meals — the emotional component was basically absent.
“They didn’t have a family, and that’s priceless,” he said. “That loss cannot be replaced.”
As the field of child psychology developed, “our understanding of what children need evolved,” which led to places like the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children being “phased out,” he said. Though children in those institutions learned valuable lessons about “hard work,” there was too often “profound emotional damage.”
Alumni of the schools, whether in England, Australia, or Owatonna, recognize “the good and the bad,” he said. “The most-striking thing” he’s taken away from his interactions “was just how random your prospects were of having good or bad experiences.”
At those reunions, children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews of residents often attend, he said. “It’s part of their family heritage.”
In Owatonna, there were cottages for boys and girls, and the campus was basically self-sufficient, boasting a hospital, a gym, and a school, according to Peterson. There was also an expansive garden, as well as animals for food.
The only orphanage museum in the same league as Owatonna’s is in Amsterdam, but even there, the orphanage is but a small part of a larger museum, Goddard said. Owatonna’s museum is unique, particularly in the way it “represents the lives of the people who lived here.”
Goddard’s long-term goal is to see a similar museum to Owatonna’s in England, preferably London, he said. “There were so many workhouses and orphanages in London,” and “I believe there’s a strong case” for a museum like this.
Goddard has been planning his visit for nearly four years, since he attended a conference in Australia for that country’s Care Leavers Association chapter, he said. While there, the woman who chaired the Australian Association mentioned she and her husband had visited, and, based on their effusive praise, “I knew I had to come see it.”
“It’s amazing” to look at the sign-in book, because of how many visitors to the museum are from across the US, or even from other counties, Peterson said. “We had some people from Sweden this summer” who had learned about the museum online.
“We also have people in their 90s come back” who were enrolled in the state school, she said. “It’s still a draw for them to return.”
Calling the campus an “orphanage” is something of a misnomer, as it’s not entirely accurate in the strictest sense of the word. Many of the children who spent time there did not have two deceased parents. Perhaps one died or was out of the picture, and the other couldn’t — or wouldn’t — care for the family. Parents may have been ill, incapacitated, or destitute, or parents neglected and/or abused their children. In all cases, the children became wards of the state, whether parents voluntarily signed over their rights or had those rights stripped from them.
Of the 10,000-plus children who cycled through the orphanage during its years of existence, only 5 percent were adopted, according to Peterson. The rest remained until they turned 18.
In May, the museum celebrated the 10th anniversary of the reopening of Cottage 11, which is part of the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum.
Harvey and Maxine Ronglien, in particular, were catalysts for the Cottage, Peterson said. “That was like a second career for them.”
Over the past decade, thousands of people have toured Cottage 11, and volunteer guides are available to lead tours Tuesdays-Sundays from 1-4 p.m., Peterson said. Group tours are also available by contacting the museum office at 507-774-7369, but, of course, individuals can take themselves on self-guided tours of the campus, including the museum, cottage, and cemetery, too.
“So much detail and care went into (presenting) Cottage 11 as it was,” and the cemetery “is an incredibly moving place to visit,” Goddard said. In addition, even the buildings on the West Hills complex not technically part of the museum retain many of their original features, so “you can imagine the children there,” and there’s “an evocative feel for how things were.”
Experiences of children in places like the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children are pieces of history “not really told” in most countries, he concluded. This museum, however, “is the best example I’ve ever seen of (presenting) that social history.”
“I’m very proud of all the people who worked” to make the museum a reality, Peterson said. “It tells such an important story.”