The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team suffered their first loss of the season Monday night, falling 49-47 to the Chatfield Gophers (2-2). The Awesome Blossoms now possess a 5-1 record, though they remain undefeated both in conference (4-0) and section (3-0) play.
Blooming Prairie senior Megan Oswald led all scorers with 25 points, though it wasn’t enough to overcome the Gophers’ balanced offensive attack; Chatfield had six players score, with no one tallying fewer than four points and none more than 15. Blooming Prairie junior Bobbie Bruns buried the only two three-pointers of the game for the Awesome Blossoms on her way to scoring 8 points.
Blooming Prairie (5-1) is next in action on Friday, February 5 when they take on the Medford Tigers (4-1). Tip is set for 7:15 p.m. at Blooming Prairie High School.