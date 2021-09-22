The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers (7-3 overall, 3-1 Gopher Conference) returned home Tuesday to host a Gopher Conference matchup with the United South Central Rebels. The Panthers swept the Rebels in three sets, winning 25-14 in the first set, 25-12 in the second set and 25-18 in the third and final set.
Senior outside hitter Sophie Stork led the way on offense for the Panthers with 10 kills. Senior right side hitter Rhys Martin recorded three kills and a team-high four ace serves. Sophomore setter Hallie Schultz played a big role in the offense, recording 30 assists through the three sets.
“Our passing [on Tuesday] was huge,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “With our passing being our target, our setter did not have to move all over the court to set up our hitters. It allowed us to run a quicker tempo offense keeping the other team out of system defensively.”
Defensively, junior libero Sidney Schultz had seven digs and junior outside hitter Erin Jacobson had six digs. The Panthers also saw two ace blocks from Martin, junior middle hitters Sarah George and Bree Ihrke.
NRHEG will travel to Bethlehem on Thursday to face off with the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals in another Gopher Conference matchup.