Due to a centralized outbreak within New Prague’s football program, Owatonna’s Big Southeast District game against the Trojans scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30 has been cancelled and will not be made up.
“Our game at New Prague scheduled for October 30 has been cancelled due to Covid concerns on the Trojan roster. We are now in search of a game this week,” OHS head coach Jeff Williams posted on Twitter at roughly 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
As of Saturday evening, Williams also confirmed to the People’s Press that the activities department and coaching staff has reached out to at least two regional teams at different MSHSL classifications in hopes of finding a new opponent for Week 4 and is awaiting response.
If the Huskies are unable to find a new opponent this week, their next game will be against Mankato West on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the OHS football stadium. The Scarlets are undefeated and ranked No. 6 in the state, most recently defeating Northfield 49-9 in Week 3. Owatonna is 3-0 and has defeated all three Rochester schools in the first three games
New Prague announced its outbreak on Saturday evening, less than 24 hours after its 23-20 loss to Kasson-Mantorville.