The boys and girls cross country teams of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Medford and Blooming Prairie took part in the NRHEG Invite on Tuesday.
The Medford boys finished in fourth place with a team score of 124, the NRHEG boys finished sixth place with a team score of 151 and the Blooming Prairie boys finished in eighth place with a team score of 159.
Medford’s top runner was junior Cohen Stursa, who placed with the fifth best overall time at 19:15. The Tigers also saw top finishes from Austin Erickson (21st), Cohen O’Connor (24st), Casey Chambers (31st), Riley Babcock (53rd).
Devon Nelson finished as NRHEG’s top runner, placing 22nd overall with a time of 19:50. Placing behind him was Conner Nelson (30th), Gavin Sletten (33rd), Eric Arvis (35th) and Sam Christensen (38th).
Blooming Prairie's top runner was Hosea Baker, who finished in 17th place with a time of 19:41. Along with Baker, Jesse Cardenas placed 26th, Stephen Fennell placed 39th, Jaxon Harberts placed 46th and Elliot Swenson placed 58th.
On the girls side, Blooming Prairie finished in fourth place with a team score of 94 and Medford finished seventh with a team score of 160. NRHEG did not field a complete team and did not finish with a team score.
Gloria Hernandez was the top runner for the fourth-placed Awesome Blossoms, finishing with the seventh best time at 23:13, with Chloe McCarthy not far behind in 13th place with a time of 23:56. Blooming Prairie also had top finishes from Emily Miller (16th), Abby Smith (31st), Melanie Winzenbrg (42nd) and Isabelle Sunde (44th).
Medford’s Isabel Miller finished as the Tigers top runner, placing 25th overall with a time of 25:45. Placing behind her was Avery Arndt (28th), Kristen Biebighauser (40th), Addison O’Connor (43rd), Coline Penet (47th) and Clara Thurnau (50th).
Despite not fielding a full team or a team score, NRHEG saw a second-place finish from Quinn VanMaldeghem (21:41) and a sixth-place finish from Torri Vaale (22:23). The other top finishes for NRHEG included Annabelle Petsinger (27th) and Lexi McGannon (38th).
The NRHEG, Medford and Blooming Prairie boys and girls cross country teams will all be back in action on Sept. 30 for the WEM/JWP Invite.