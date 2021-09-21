The Owatonna girls soccer team returned home on Saturday when the Huskies hosted the Burnsville Blaze in a non-conference battle. The Huskies prevailed in a 4-2 victory behind two goals scored from junior midfielder Ezra Oien.
The first half saw the Huskies and the Blaze trade blow for blow, with Burnsville taking the first lead of the game and Owatonna responding seconds later.
Oien and senior forward Hillary Haarstad recorded the first two goals of the game for the Huskies, which helped balance out Burnsville’s two first half goals, sending the game to a tie going into halftime.
Owatonna’s defense stepped up in the second half, stalling out and shutting down a Burnsville attack that found plenty of success in the first half. Senior goalkeeper Auna Johnson posted 11 saves on the day.
On the opposite end, the Huskies picked up where they had left off offensively in the first half, securing two second half goals en route to their 4-2 win over the Blaze.
Oien scored her second goal of the game in the second half, along with a goal from junior midfielder Abby Vetsch.