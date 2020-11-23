Bunkies Grille and Lanes in Blooming Prairie, caught up in the mandatory shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic in March, slowly started reopening in August with some light food options and a few drinks. But owner Aaron Ressler says it just isn’t the same.
“It’s tough because people aren’t just going out to eat, even my bowling leagues are now less people,” Ressler said. “So as a business owner, it is a lot different to me, you’re not seeing the numbers you saw before, but you’re happy to see any numbers at this point from what it was.”
While businesses everywhere have felt the pandemic’s negative effect, smaller businesses have been hard hit. Blooming Prairie’s recent allocation of COVID-19 relief funds to area businesses may help those that need it the most, at least for now.
Seven Blooming Prairie businesses received grant money from the city, with a total of $69,268 being distributed. Applicants were required to provide documentation which proves the negative impact as a result of the pandemic.
Some Blooming Prairie businesses have moved online, dodging some of the larger challenges posed by the pandemic, while other businesses have been hit harder such as restaurants and bars, said Becky Noble, Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s executive director.
Noble helped distribute the city’s grant applications to local businesses and chamber members. She said supporting small businesses is more important than ever.
Beyond directly purchasing from local shops, Noble suggests buying local business gift cards and Blooming Prairie Bucks. The bucks can be used at any Blooming Prairie business, to buy groceries, buy gifts and even pay utility bills. Those interested in purchasing some Blooming Prairie Bucks can do so in the city’s U.S. Bank and Farmers & Merchants State Bank. The bucks are a great way to support the local economy, according to Noble. She also encourages people to order restaurant carry out or even check out other catering options.
After being ineligible for other forms of COVID-19 relief funding, Ressler said he is grateful for the funds he received. The funds will go toward the necessary expenses to maintain the business, after being closed for so long, he said.
“The bills don’t stop coming in, you’re still paying electrical, you’re still trying to pay employees and everything else,” Ressler said.
Bunkies Grille and Lanes was started in 1947 by Ressler’s grandparents and has been in the family for over 70 years. Ressler plans to continue that legacy and said he will work with what he’s been given and hopes to preserve through this pandemic along with other small and local businesses.
Last week Gov. Tim Walz announced a new executive order which would temporarily shutdown restaurants and bars, among other COVID-19 restrictions. Bunkies Grille and Lanes is a part of that shutdown and does not have the ability to offer carry out service in the meantime. The shutdown is set for four weeks.
Businesses that received the Blooming Prairie COVID-19 relief funds were broken into two tiers. Tier one businesses or businesses that were required to shut down due to the state mandate and/or have been required to operate at 50% capacity. These businesses were eligible for up to $15,000 in funding. Tier two businesses could receive up to $10,500 if they could prove that their businesses were negatively impacted by the pandemic, but were not required to close per state mandate.
Among the other businesses which received funding include Tranquil Journeys Massage, Dr. Deborah Lien (Lien Orthodontics), Blooming Prairie Cue Company, Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club, Klemmensen Creative and Bussler Publishing Inc.