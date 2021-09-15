The Blooming Prairie boys and girls cross country teams hosted the boys and girls cross country teams of NRHEG, Medford, Pine Island and Pacelli in a five-team meet at the Blooming Prairie Country Club on Tuesday.
The Awesome Blossom boys finished in second place with a team score of 76 behind first place Pine Island (19), and was powered by a second-place finish by Hosea Baker (18:54) and finishes from Jesse Cardenas (13th), Tyler Forystek (20th), Stephen Fennell (21st), Jaxon Harberts (23rd), Elliot Swenson (27th), Alex Riley (34th), Sam Michaud (35th), Lucas Schammel (38th) and Ben Riley (39th).
NRHEG finished right behind Blooming Prairie, taking third place with a team score of 79 behind top 25 finishes from Connor Nelson (11th), Devon Nelton (12th), Gavin Sletten (18th), Samuel Christensen (19th) and Eric Arvis (22nd).
The Medford boys placed fourth with 94 team points, with Pacelli finishing fifth with team score 97. Junior Cohen Stursa emerged as the top runner for the Tigers.
On the girls side, Blooming Prairie (74) took third place behind first-place Pine Island (25) and second-place Pacelli (53). The Awesome Blossoms were led by seventh grader Gloria Hernandez, who finished in seventh place with a time of 21:56. The BP girls also had top 25 finishes by Asha Lighthizer (23rd), Emily Anderson (19th), Emily Miller (14th) and Chloe McCarthy (13th).
The NRHEG girls took fourth place with team score 95 behind finishes from Quinn VanMaldeghem (8th), Torri Vaale (10th), Holly Bartness (16th) and Annabelle Petsinger (22nd).
The Medford girls rounded out the invite with a team score of 126 and finished in fifth place with sophomore Isabel Miller finishing as the Tigers top runner.
Medford and NRHEG will compete on Thursday with both teams traveling to Maple River. Blooming Prairie will compete on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at NRHEG.