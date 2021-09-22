There is a first time for everything, and this weekend one student group will be experiencing a unique “first.”
The Owatonna High School Student Council is hosting a mattress fundraiser this Sunday at the Owatonna High School.
This is the first time the student council has done a mattress fundraiser, but in the past the choir, band and orchestras have used this type of fundraiser to raise money for field trips. Due to COVID-19, those activities were, unfortunately, put on hold. The student council is excited to host this event because it will allow them to be able to continue to host activities for the student body.
Past mattress fundraisers have been profitable, which is why the student council sought to host one.
“We lost a lot of fundraising opportunities by being online [for school],” said Lauren Thamert, president of the OHS Student Council. “Dances and selling slushies are two of our biggest sources of income, and we suffered without them.”
Some proceeds from the fundraiser are expected to be used to host other events and a “fun week” for the high school students in order to donate to charity.
The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Owatonna High School gymnasium. Brand name mattresses, pillows, massage chairs, bed frames and more will be available for purchase during the event. This fundraiser directly benefits the OHS Student Council and as an added bonus, community members are able to save on new mattresses and other items.
More information about the event can be found at www.ohssc.org