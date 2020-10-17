ROCHESTER — It would be a stretch to call it a “get right” game, but the Owatonna football team certainly wanted to show discernable improvement after Week 1’s inconsistent, albeit thrilling, victory over Rochester Mayo.
Consider it done.
Seven days after one of its least-productive rushing performances in recent regular season history, the Huskies leaned on their gnarly offensive line and dominated on defense in a 40-0 drubbing of Rochester John Marshall on Saturday afternoon in Big Southeast District action at John Drews Field.
Led by Tanner Hall, seven different OHS rushers got in on the act and teamed up to churn out 305 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. All-but a small handful of Hall’s team-high 119 yards came in the first three quarters while teammate Dylan Maas had a coming out party of sorts, ringing up 37 yards and one touchdown on just eight carries, all of which came against the Rockets' starting defense.
Nick Williams entered the game on Owatonna’s second offensive possession and displayed a sound level of toughness and vision, grinding out 41 yards on eight touches. The junior fullback posted six rushes of at least four yards and netted positive yardage on every carry.
Connor Grems racked up 60 yards and accounted for the Huskies’ longest run of the season thus far when he busted free for a 32-yard gain in the middle of the fourth quarter. He consumed all 60 yards on Owatonna’s final scoring drive of the game, smashing forward for a 1-yard score with 6 minutes, 18 seconds on the clock to give Owatonna a 39-0 and initiate the running clock.
“I thought we did a nice job in the run game today,” Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams said. “That was something we wanted to establish. You know, we threw the ball probably 50 percent of the time last week and one of the things we pride ourselves on is having the ability to do both, and we didn’t do a great job in the run game (in Week 1 against Mayo). It’s not going to get warmer, either. And it’s not going to get any less windy, so if we are going to be built for playing into late-October and into November, we have to be able to run the ball.”
Owatonna’s defense also came to play, imposing its will on the Rockets up front and surrendering just nine rushing yards on 14 attempts. John Marshall discovered what turned out to be a fleeting level of success throwing the ball on the game's opening possession, but finished with just 95 yards through the air and did not gain a first down in the second half. In fact, if not for a 43-yard completion on a broken play in the middle of the second quarter, JM would have ended with 61 yards of total offense.
“I thought we did a nice job of stopping their run game,” Williams said. “They never really got any traction on the ground.”
When John Marshall wasn’t handing the ball off and running into a brick wall up front, it was often throwing the it into the hands of Owatonna defenders. Junior cornerback Tanner Stendel speared an acrobatic one-handed interception across the middle to end a Rockets’ drive three plays after it crossed midfield for what would be the only time in the contest.
On the first play of JM’s next offensive possession, defensive back Zach Stransky matched strides with his man deep down the right sideline and tracked down a pass in front of the receiver, making a highlight-reel over-the-shoulder interception late in the second quarter.
Budach also picked off a pass in the second half after defensive lineman Nate Smith batted the ball high into the air at the line of scrimmage.
“They were forced to go up into the air with it and then out kids knew it was coming at that point,” Williams said. “They were able to sit on those passes and I thought they did a nice job of making a play on the ball.”
Fresh off an ultra-efficient, 242-yard performance in the season-opener in which he accounted for three touchdowns, OHS quarterback, Brayden Truelson, threw for 90 yards on eight completions and added another three TDs to his ledger (2 rushing, 1 passing). He found Payton Beyer from six yards with 7:34 remaining in the third quarter to account for the first of consecutive OHS touchdowns that ultimately transformed a somewhat tenuous lead into a blowout in a back-breaking four-minute stretch.
Beyer led Owatonna with three receptions for 51 yards. Budach and Hall also caught a pair of passes and combined for 35 receiving yards.