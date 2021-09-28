The Owatonna girls tennis team traveled Saturday to take part in the 2021 Litchfield Invite. The Huskies walked away from the invite with three podium finishes, including one champion.
In the No. 1 singles bracket, senior Olivia Herzog ran the gauntlet to take first place. Herzog defeated Litchfield’s Ryanna Steinhaus 6-1, 6-4 in the first round. She then beat Faith Simon of Annadale 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the championship. There, she beat Staples Motley’s Lauren Rutten 6-0, 6-3 to be dubbed First Singles Champion.
In the No. 2 singles bracket, Alex Huemoeller defeated Benson’s Hannah Helms 7-5, 6-0 in the first round before losing to eventual champion Aubrey Wittwer (Delano) in the second round 7-5, 6-0. Huemoeller would lose to Halle Winjum (Crookston) in the third-place matchup 6-2, 6-4.
Olivia McDermott got through the first round of the No. 3 singles bracket with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Brekken Tull (Crookston). McDermott would then fall to eventual champion Katelyn Pink (Delano) 6-2, 6-4. McDermott took third place after defeating Rhyan Holmgren (St. Peter) 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place matchup.
Emma Herzog fell to Claire Milner 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in the first round of the No. 4 singles bracket. She would go on to defeat Addy Detoy (Benson) 6-0, 6-3 and take fifth place in a 6-1, 4-6, (7-5) victory to end the consolation bracket.
Owatonna’s No. 1 doubles pairing of Lauren Thamert and Ashley Schlauderaff struggled in the No. 1 doubles bracket. They took a 6-0, 6-0 defeat in the first round, a 6-3, 6-7 (8), (7-1) defeat in the consolation bracket and fell 6-3, 6-2 against Georgia Kruchten and Kenzie Erickson (Staples-Motley) in the seventh-place matchup to take eighth.
In the No. 2 doubles bracket, the Huskies pairing of Ellery Blacker and Allison Wasieleski beat Maddie Kamm and Kali Erickson (St. Peter) 3-6, 7-6 (3), (7-3) in the first round. The pair would beat Halle Bruggeman and Kaylie Clausen (Crookston) 6-3, 2-6, (7-5) in the following round. They took second place after losing to the champion pair of Addie Persian and Greta Persian (Delano) 6-3, 6-3.
Rounding out the tournament was the No. 3 doubles bracket, where Owatonna took home another fourth place behind a 6-7, 6-2, (7-4) first round win, a 6-2, 6-2 loss in the second round and a 6-1, 6-4 loss in the third-place matchup.