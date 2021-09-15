Blooming Prairie went on the road Tuesday in a non-conference matchup with Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. The Awesome Blossoms were swept in three sets to the Bulldogs.
The first set was close, with JWP edging out Blooming Prairie 25-18. The Bulldogs were in control throughout the second set, winning it 25-12 over the Awesome Blossoms. The third and final set was the closest among all of the sets with JWP taking the third set 26-24 and completing the sweep.
The Awesome Blossoms were led offensively by juniors Anna Pauly and Abby Hefling, who tied each other for a team high five kills. Sophomore setter Macy Lembke recorded 16 of the team's 18 assists through the three sets.
Defensively, Lembke led the team with eight digs, followed by six digs from Hefling and junior outside hitter Grace Krejci. Junior Haven Carlson and senior Josie Hoffman led the team in blocks with four blocks by Carlson and three blocks by Hoffman.
Blooming Prairie will return home Thursday as they host Kenyon-Wanamingo.