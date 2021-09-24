The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers made the trip out to Faribault on Thursday to take on the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals. NRHEG suffered a sweep in three sets against Bethlehem Academy, losing 25-15, 25-18 and 25-10. The Panthers dropped to 7-4 on the season and 3-2 in Gopher Conference play.
“We struggled to get going in the first set,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “We put ourselves into too big of a hole to climb out of at one point it was 7-17. We finished the first set stronger than we started losing 15-25. We had some good momentum going into the second set. We passed the ball more consistently and we were able to attack them offensively--we fell short 18-25. Set 3 we could never get going.”
The Panthers saw nine kills from Sophie Stork, five kills and an assist from Erin Jacobson, three kills and an ace serve from Rhys Martin and 14 assists and another ace serve from Hallie Schultz.
Defensively, NRHEG posted 22 total digs and one ace block as a team. Sarah George recorded the lone ace block for the Panthers. Sidney Schultz put up a team-high six digs, followed by five digs from Jacobson, four digs from Hallie Schultz, three digs from Stork and two digs from Bree Ihrke and Bailey Ihrke.
“We played a tough team and tonight wasn’t our night,” Peterson said. “We are looking to have a great day Saturday at our tournament at USC.”
The Panthers will take part in the United South Central Tournament on Saturday, where they will face off against USC, Blue Earth Area and Albert Lea.