Football is back!
Well, sort of.
Starting with a morning practice on Sunday, the Owatonna football team gathered for its annual four-day varsity and b-squad team camp. With the first official day of practice still more than two weeks away, the coaching staff spent the limited time with the players hamming technique and laying the foundation for what could be another deep postseason run for the two-time defending Class AAAAA state champions.
Sure, one of Minnesota’s most decorated high school football players of all time, Jason Williamson, might be wearing maroon and gold these days, but the core still remains from last season’s team that ran the table and beat St. Thomas Academy, 14-0, in the Prep Bowl in Minneapolis.
Two of the three levels of the defense have multiple starters returning and 80% of the offensive line comes back. There is an embarrassment of riches at receiver and both quarterbacks — Sol Havelka and Brayden Truelson — also return.
Still, this is high school football. Turnover is inevitable and injuries are unavoidable. Williamson wasn’t the only all-district athlete to move on, either, and there are still some major depth issues that need to be ironed out before the team opens the season in 28 days against Rochester Century.
Since we’ve officially flipped the page from the “offseason” to the “preseason,” I thought I’d lay out three major questions that need to be answered during camp starting on Aug. 12.
1. Who is going to play running back?
It is impossible to lay out the Huskies’ potential unknowns without first mentioning perhaps the most important position on the field. Even for a team like Owatonna that embraces the pass as much as any program in the state, the coaching staff will tell you everything still funnels through the backfield.
The loss of Williamson cannot be understated. He was a once-in-a-generation talent and leaves more than just a hole in the backfield. He leaves a chasm.
It should be noted that there probably isn’t a single individual that’s going to be asked to fill Williamson’s shoes — that would be unfair. Instead, there’s a chance the staff will cycle through a few tailbacks and see what fits in certain situations.
Zander Johnson was the only player outside of Williamson to receive at least 30 carries last season (52 for 220 yards), and he’s also gone. The remaining non-quarterback carries from 2018 came almost exclusively in blowout situations.
Junior Zach Stransky could get a good look as the lead back. He was invited to U.S. National Team High School Training Camp as a running back and showed good speed in the 400-meter dash on the track and field team as a sophomore last spring. He also displayed enough physicality and athleticism to earn a starting position in the defensive backfield in 2018, so the staff clearly thinks highly of the young man.
Hunter Menden saw 24 attempts as a junior and gained 91 yards — all of which came in the fourth quarter.
With Williamson sitting out mending a leg injury, Ethan Walter shifted to the backfield and saw most of his 26 carries from last season against the Falcons in Week 1. He finished with 109 yards for the season and scored three rushing touchdowns.
Walter came up through the system as a running back, but has since transitioned quite nicely to a slot receiver. With the team boasting a great deal of depth at that position, there is a potential scenario in which Walter transitions back to running back.
2. Who is going to play center until Noeldner returns and how does that affect the rest of the line?
Still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in late February during the tail-end of the wrestling season, reigning all-district center, Sam Noeldner, likely won’t be ready until the end of September, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the offensive line for a major chunk of the season.
Last year, Gavin Rein took snaps as center, but the staff could experiment with other combinations in order to allow the 6-2, 255-pound Rein to play exclusively on defense.
Third-year starter, Zach Wiese, boasts the ideal blend of size (6-0, 240), quickness and skill to play the position, but that would require shifting him from his natural spot at guard. Both starting tackles, Carter DeBus and Ethan Rohman, could move inside to compensate, but then you have a vacancy on the edge. Versatile lineman, Luke Effertz, is expected to move up the depth chart this season, and he’s another guy who could potentially see an expanded role until Noeldner is fully healthy.
So, yeah, there's a lot going on there and the ramifications of Noeldner's injury cannot be understated. However, OHS has become somewhat of a lineman factory in recent years — sending double-digit players to the college ranks in the last 15 years — and the assistant coaches will embrace the challenge.
3. Who is going to play quarterback?
The old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. Well, that’s not necessarily true. Jeff Williams has two more-than-qualified individuals at the position and right now things are easy: Brayden Truelson is the guy. The incoming junior can flat-out spin the ball and appears to have added a couple inches and 10-15 pounds to his frame from last year.
The reason Truelson is the unquestioned No. 1 option right now is because last year’s primary starter, meaning the guy who took all the first-team snaps during the postseason, Sol Havelka, is battling back from an arm injury. He’s ramped up his throwing lately and could easily be ready for Week 1.
So what then?
Truelson is the more accurate of the two, but Havelka has more high-level experience and is bigger, plain and simple. These types of things have a tendency of working themselves out on their own, but how things shake out is going to be fun to watch, especially since both have all-district-level talent.