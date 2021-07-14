It’s not every day that young athletes have the opportunity to be coached by a former professional athlete, but many local third through eighth grade girls were given just that on Wednesday when former Minnesota Lynx guard Carlie Wagner entered the gym at Owatonna High School to help lead a skills camp session run by the girls basketball program.
“She did awesome. She came to help with the skills sessions [this afternoon] and just taught them a lot of really great things,” varsity girls basketball coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said of Wagner over the phone.
Wagner, who is a graduate of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School and departed from the University of Minnesota in 2018 as the third-highest scorer in women’s Golden Gopher history with 2,215 points, is just the latest guest coach to help the future Husky athletes hone their skills.
Other guest coaches include Brett Hested of Hested Hoops Skill Training in Mankato, Owatonna girls basketball all-time leading scorer and current Concordia University, St. Paul athlete Sydney Schultz and numerous high school athletes and coaches.
Hugstad-Vaa says that overall the camps have been going well. The team hosted a one-week camp in June for athletes in the fourth through ninth grades and have run two two-week skills camps, one in June and the other in July, for those as young as third grade. A skills camp for those in kindergarten through second grade will begin next week.
“It’s been great to get the girls in the gym and to have the high school girls help out with camp and the skills sessions just so that the younger girls can get to know them and build that relationship with them,” Hugstad-Vaa said.
The varsity girls basketball program typically runs a mentorship program each year in which athletes are paired up with local youth teams and take in their games or help out with practices. Doing so helps the varsity athletes develop relationships with their younger counterparts who look up to them. However, the program was suspended last season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though it will resume this coming school year baring any unforeseen circumstances.
“It’s just huge. When they come to a few games, they can see their mentors and they can see the girls that were at camp. They already know them a little bit, so they have those role models [they can look up to],” Hugstad-Vaa said.
All athletes in the ninth through 12th grades who participate in the girls basketball program were asked to help lead two days of camp in June and at least one day of skills camp, though some volunteer to work more than that. Each day of skills camp runs for approximately two hours and focuses on developing the burgeoning athletes in the fundamentals of basketball. Ball-handling drills as well as proper shooting technique and screening form, defensive stances and running in transition are the aspects of the game that are given the most attention.
In all, the camp serves as a great way for the young athletes to learn the game in a fun and controlled setting, while also revealing to the high school athletes the extent to which the younger girls look up to them.