It’s homecoming week for Medford High School and the Tigers were able to make the week a little bit sweeter after they traveled to Hayfield and swept the Vikings in three sets. Medford came out on top in a close 25-23 first set before winning the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-17.
"The first game was a defensive battle, their defense did a nice job of keeping the ball in play,” said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. “We took advantage of some free balls on offense and that made the difference in the game.”
The first, defensive set saw the Tigers record 10 team digs in the 25-23 win, including senior middle blocker Isabel DeLeon putting up four out of her nine total digs on the day.
As a team, Medford posted 49 total digs and four ace blocks. Senior outside hitter MacKenzie Kellen led the team with ten digs on the day, followed by nine digs from DeLeon and Hannah Schull. Andrea Bock and Clara Kniefel recorded two ace blocks each.
Offensively, DeLeon led the team with 10 kills. The Tigers also saw seven kills from Bock, six kills from Kellen and five kills from Kniefel and Schull, as well as a team-high two ace serves from Schull. Senior setter Julia Niles posted 29 assists on the day, along with one ace serve.
“We made some adjustments after the first set and, besides a few errors on our part, we really played tough defense and won some nice rallies by both teams,” Underdahl said.
Medford will look to carry this momentum with it when it hosts Cannon Falls on Tuesday.